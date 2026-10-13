Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Excoriated by Micah Parsons for ‘Costing’ Jobs

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is catching heat from all angles, including his contemporaries in the NFL, after mishandling the end of the team’s game against the New York Giants in Week 5 and turning what should have been a win into a tie.

Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Micah Parsons, who is currently sidelined with an ACL tear he suffered in December of 2025, played for current Commanders head coach Dan Quinn while a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Quinn was the defensive coordinator there for Parsons’ first three years in the league, during which the pass-rusher earned Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honors all three times.

Parsons spoke via his Bleacher Report podcast “The Edge With Micah Parsons” on Tuesday, October 13 and flat out name dropped Daniels for a mistake that Parsons believes will ultimately cost Quinn his job atop the Commanders’ coaching staff.

Micah Parsons Has Zero Sympathy, Understanding for Jayden Daniels’ Late-Game Gaffe

Parsons wasted no time going in on Daniels for his inexcusable play in the overtime period that resulted in Washington heading to San Francisco next week for a game against the undefeated 49ers with a record of 1-3-1 rather than 2-3 with significant momentum behind them.

“Jayden Daniels probably cost my man Dan Quinn his job, to be honest with you,” Parsons said. “And, like, I’m a big Jayden Daniels fan. But the reality is, he probably cost a lot of people their jobs this past weekend.”

Respectfully, we get coached so much on these situations that, like, I’m a defensive player, and this [expletive is] programmed to me. I know what do do in those situations. There’s no way I’m taking a sack with 14 seconds left and no timeouts,” Parsons continued. “Mind you, it’d be different if Jayden Daniels was a rookie. This is your third year. … You’ve been to the NFC Championship game. You’ve been in big moments before. And to me, even after a sack, you’re casually getting up.”

Multiple league analysts, including Colin Cowherd of The Volume and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, suggested that Quinn’s portion of error during Sunday’s contest constitutes an immediately fireable offense.

Jayden Daniels Arguably Tried to Shift Blame to Dan Quinn, Coaching Staff After Disappointing Tie With Giants

Daniels did take responsibility following the game, saying that it was ultimately his fault Washington was unable to line up and spike the football before the clock ran out, which would have afforded the Commanders a makable field goal attempt to win the contest outright.

However, Ben Solak of ESPN interpreted some of Daniels’ further comments as passing the buck to the likes of Quinn and company.

This is kinda wild. Coaching staff should be reminding the QB of the situation there but you're the QB. Had all the time in the world to check the scoreboard for clock and timeout numbers before the play. Passing the buck up the chain sucks. https://t.co/MeilM60k9u — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 11, 2026

“This is kinda wild,” Solak captioned a video of Daniels’ comments Sunday, October 11. “Coaching staff should be reminding the QB of the situation there, but you’re the QB. Had all the time in the world to check the scoreboard for clock and timeout numbers before the play. Passing the buck up the chain sucks.”

Solak went on to predict Tuesday that Quinn won’t last the year in Washington, despite being in just his third season and leading the franchise to the NFC Title game two years back when Daniels was only a rookie.