NFL Suspends Former Commanders 1st-Round Pick for 2 Games

One former first-round pick for the Washington Commanders is in hot water with the NFL.

“Bears DE Montez Sweat has been suspended the next two games without pay for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

Sweat was Washington’s 1st-round pick (No. 26 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft and traded to the Bears in 2023 for a 2024 2nd-round pick. The Bears signed Sweat to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension a few days later.

“Bears DE Montez Sweat has been suspended 2 games for violating the NFL’s PED policy,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Sweat is out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons and Thursday night’s game against the Patriots. Sweat has 2 sacks and 10 pressures in five games this season.

“Bears DE Montez Sweat will be suspended for Week 6 and 7 without pay for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin wrote on her official X account. “Sweat will be eligible for reinstatement on Friday, October 23, following the Bears’ Week 7 game against the New England Patriots.”

Sweat Said Commanders ‘Gave Up’ on Him

The parting between Sweat and the Commanders was anything but amicable leading up to the trade to the Bears.

Sweat told The Athletic’s Dan Pompei that when he first heard he was being traded, it felt like a slap in the face.

“I was shocked,” Sweat told Pompei. “In disbelief … I was very emotional. I was angry and probably said some things I wanted to take back. Maybe. It felt like somebody kind of gave up on you, like you aren’t good enough anymore.”

After the trade, Sweat quickly realized how much his new team valued him when they signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension with $72 million guaranteed.

Sweat recorded 12.5 sacks in 2023, leading both the Commanders and Bears in sacks and making his first Pro Bowl.

Commanders Spun Sweat Trade Into More Picks

The Commanders took the second-round pick (No. 40 overall) they received from the Bears for Sweat and packaged it with their 2024 third-round pick (No. 78 overall) and fifth-round pick (No. 152 overall) in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that got the Commanders two second-round picks (No. 50 and No. 53 overall) and a fifth-round pick (No. 161 overall).

Washington used the two second-round picks on Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil (No. 50 overall) and Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (No. 53 overall) — a pair of outright draft busts.