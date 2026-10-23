Commanders, Rams Floated in Intriguing Stefon Diggs Trade Idea

The Washington Commanders are 1-4-1, and their 2026 NFL season is hanging by a thread even though the NFC East is wide open, with the New York Giants being 3-2-1. Washington has two more games before the Nov. 10 trade deadline to determine whether they become sellers.

If the Commanders lose one or both of those games, then it’s clear that they should be sellers of their veteran players, and one potential player who could be on the move is Stefon Diggs.

Diggs has played 152 pass snaps for the Commanders so far this season, leading to a 70.8 overall PFF grade. The wideout has hauled in 24 receptions on 37 targets for 214 receiving yards and four touchdowns while averaging 8.9 yards per reception and generating 59 yards after the catch, per PFF.

With the Commanders likely having at least one foot in the seller’s door, Christopher Kline of FanSided floated a potential trade idea involving Diggs and the Los Angeles Rams for Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams, who will miss significant time due to a hamstring injury.

As part of this pitch, Kline has the Rams giving up a 2028 third-round pick for Diggs.

“Stefon Diggs is unambiguously past his prime at 32 years old, but he lead the Super Bowl-bound Patriots with 1,013 receiving yards last season and he has stuck up fast chemistry with Jayden Daniels in D.C.; Diggs has 24 catches on 38 targets, recording 214 yards and four touchdowns in five appearances for the Washington Commanders,” Kline wrote in an Oct. 23 article.

Stefon Diggs Is Best Potential Trade Option for the Rams

Moreover, in terms of the realistic trade options that could be available around the deadline, Kline believes that there’s not much better that the Rams can do than trading for Diggs. The Commanders’ wideout is a veteran, and Los Angeles knows exactly what they are getting if the Rams trade for him.

“In terms of guaranteed production, the Rams won’t do much better than Diggs,” Kline added. “He has experience in winning situations, playing with great quarterbacks.

“Once Adams returns late in the season, a three-headed monster of [Puka] Nacua, Adams and Diggs could present myriad challenges to opponents. In the short term, he can serve as a legitimate No. 2 for a depleted Rams receiver room.”

Another Commanders Veteran Could Be on the Move

Diggs isn’t the only veteran involved in the trade speculation conversation if the Commanders decide to go into seller mode over these next few weeks. Rasul Douglas is a name that could be on the move for teams looking for more depth at cornerback.

Zachary Rotman of FanSided believes that one team that should have Douglas on their radar is the Buffalo Bills, who are familiar with the player. As part of his trade pitch, Rotman has the Bills sending a 2027 sixth-round pick for Douglas.

“The Bills acquired Rasul Douglas at the 2023 trade deadline, and he wound up recording four interceptions in nine games down the stretch of that season,” Rotman wrote in an Oct. 13 article. “Now, he’s never recorded more than five interceptions in a single season, and wasn’t nearly as impactful with Buffalo in 2024, but why not explore a reunion?”