Commanders Get Blunt Mike Tomlin Message During Bye Week

The Washington Commanders are 1-4-1 and could be 1-5-1 after their Week 8 game, and it could mean the end of the Dan Quinn era as a head coach if it hasn’t reached that point already.

Washington should be an attractive job since the team has a franchise QB in Jayden Daniels, even though it looks like the third-year QB has regressed a little. However, that could be a coaching issue.

Nonetheless, whether the Commanders move on from Quinn during or after the season, former NFL QB and WFAN Boomer Esiason floated a name that would make sense for Washington: Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I’m going to tell you something right now, and you heard it here first,” Esiason said in an Oct. 24 video from 106.7 The Fan. “Washington Commanders offer Mike Tomlin $100 million for five years next year. They would need the perfect coach. Look, I’m not advocating for Dan Quinn [to lose his job as head coach]. I like Dan Quinn. I think he’s a really good football coach, but these last two games show me that maybe he’s a little bit checked out from this.

“From the standpoint of a head coach, he’s got to know every scenario, and he’s got to be able to communicate it to every single player. That has not been the case the last two weeks. Mike Tomlin would be an immediate upgrade and would probably get Washington Commanders fans really excited about next year.”

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Gets Criticism Over Blunders

Moreover, while Esiason believes that a coaching change is needed in Washington, he’s not absolving Daniels of blame for the recent late-game blunders that the team has made.

“I question his preparedness, and I question his football IQ when it comes to understanding the situations,” Esiason added. “I don’t question his ability [and] I could see it. We all could see it. He’s got a great arm; he’s got great legs.

“But the problem is that there’s another part of the game, and that’s upstairs, understanding where you are, when you are, and what you need to do in those situations. And he’s failed twice.”

Could Stefon Diggs Be on the Move at the Trade Deadline?

If the Commanders do fall to 1-5-1, it might not only be Quinn’s future being in doubt, as certain veteran players could be available leading up to the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

With the Commanders likely having at least one foot in the seller’s door, Christopher Kline of FanSided floated a potential trade idea involving Diggs and the Los Angeles Rams for Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams, who will miss significant time due to a hamstring injury.

As part of this pitch, Kline has the Rams giving up a 2028 third-round pick for Diggs.

“Stefon Diggs is unambiguously past his prime at 32 years old, but he lead the Super Bowl-bound Patriots with 1,013 receiving yards last season and he has stuck up fast chemistry with Jayden Daniels in D.C.; Diggs has 24 catches on 38 targets, recording 214 yards and four touchdowns in five appearances for the Washington Commanders,” Kline wrote in an Oct. 23 article.