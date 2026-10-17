Commanders Predicted to Replace Stefon Diggs With No. 2-Ranked WR

The Washington Commanders used their second selection in this year’s draft to acquire wide receiver Antonio Williams at No. 71 overall in the third round, and the franchise might be looking to add another rookie asset to QB Jayden Daniels‘ arsenal a lot earlier the next time around.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report predicted on Wednesday, October 14 that the team will do so with the No. 8 pick in Round 1 of the 2027 draft by selecting wideout Charlie Becker of Indiana.

“A healthy Jayden Daniels needs weapons around him. Terry McLaurin remains a quality receiver, but he turns 32 next year,” Sobleski wrote. “Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs and Dyami Brown aren’t signed beyond this season. Indiana’s Charlie Becker can provide instant offense as a legitimate deep threat. He’d also form a young and complementary duo with Antonio Williams.”

Charlie Becker Second-Best WR Prospect in College Football, per Multiple Analysts

The only pass-catcher higher on Sobleski’s mock draft is Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his first draft big board of the season on Thursday and named Smith the No. 1 wide receiver and top prospect overall across all positions. However, Kiper ranked Becker 11th overall and second among wideouts.

“I love the way Becker attacks the football. He consistently wins in tight coverage with his big frame, excellent hands and nice adjustments to find the ball in the air,” Kiper wrote. “Becker can locate the open spots in the coverage, and he can stretch the field with his speed. He has averaged 17.6 yards per reception this season. I’ll be watching him at the combine; he is going to test really well and should post a pretty fast 40-yard dash time.”

Becker stands at six-feet, four-inches tall and weighs 208 pounds. He led the Big Ten Conference with 20.0 yards per reception in 2025, while the Hoosiers went on to win the National Title during that postseason.

Thus far in 2026, Becker has tallied 30 catches for 529 yards and eight TDs in just six games. Indiana is 6-0 this season and has not lost since the start of last year (22-0).

Stefon Diggs’ Production Has Been Modest This Season, as He Currently Battles Hamstring Injury

Diggs, who turns 33 years old in late November, was always a stopgap solution in Washington to add a third pair of hands alongside McLaurin and Williams.

The Commanders paid Diggs a total of $8 million on a one-year deal, and while the wideout has not been bad, he has also fallen short of overwhelming — even for the modest salary he makes.

Diggs has tallied 18 receptions on 30 targets across four games played this year (two starts) through Week 5. He has amassed 170 yards and three TDs thus far.

However, Diggs missed Week 5 against the New York Giants due to a hamstring strain. He did not practice on Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday with the same injury.

Washington travels to the Bay Area to take on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in a Monday Night Football showcase two days from now, and it remains unclear if Diggs will be healthy enough to play.