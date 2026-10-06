Commanders’ Depth-Piece Player Vultured By Steelers At Most Vulnerable Position

The Washington Commanders’ defense has been a work in progress this season. Throughout their first four matchups, the Commanders have allowed 242.5 yards through the air, the eighth-most in the league. They are also allowing 30.5 points per game, the third-most in the league.

Part of that issue is that 80% of their red zone trips end in touchdowns, the third-most in the entire league.

Cornerback is in particular a weak point for Washington. Mike Sainristil is ranked 101 out of 101 qualified cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus so far this season.

And now, despite not being on the official roster, the Commanders are losing a valuable depth piece to their defensive backfield.

Commanders Practice Squad CB Terell Smith Signs With Steelers

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing cornerback Terell Smith off the Commanders’ practice squad.

“They had an open roster spot after making other moves on Monday, so there was no need to make a corresponding drop from the active roster,” Alper stated.

“Smith was a Bears fifth-round pick in 2023 and he played in 26 games over his first two seasons. He tore his patellar tendon last year and was signed by Washington after being cut in Chicago this summer. Smith has 68 tackles, an interception, 10 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while with the Bears.”

Smith was on the rise before he suffered his torn patellar tendon in the 2025 NFL season. He could have developed into a quality piece for Washington down the line.

Depth could be very needed in Washington’s DB room as Trey Amons’ timeline is still up in the air.

Yahoo Sports writer Ahmed Ghafir recapped, “Trey Amos, who appeared in about 30 minutes of training camp before exiting the field with another injury. After materializing into one of the three players placed on the PUP list prior to the start of preseason, then placed on injured reserve ahead of the regular season, the plan for Amos to return remains unclear despite entering week five eligible to come off the injured list.”

Washington has already dealt with a slew of injuries and needs to figure out their secondary if they’re going to compete with teams like the Dallas Cowboys.

Sonny Styles Is Key To Commanders’ Defense Working

On a positive note for the Commanders’ defense, Sonny Styles looks like a stud. Daronte Jones’ defense hinges on the linebacker play. Styles, who was much maligned in the preseason, has exploded onto the professional scene over the first few weeks.

He has 20 total tackles, 2 passes defended, a sack, and an interception across the first four weeks. His development will allow Jones’ defense to open up entirely. Jones comes from working in Minnesota with Brian Flores.

Flores’ defensive schemes center around the blitz. For reference, Minnesota is currently blitzing at 72.5% this season, the highest in the league. The next closest? The Washington Commanders at 47.4%.

While blitzing can create pressure, it also opens up gaps. That’s why it’s so important for the linebackers to be able to cover those gaps underneath or get home quickly for a sack. The more comfortable and composed Styles continues to be, the more effective the blitzing will be, and the less time the secondary will have to cover. Styles is the key to helping out the Commanders’ corners, and every week, it appears that Jones’ defense tightens up a little more as he molds them into the unit he wants them to be.