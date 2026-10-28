Commanders Announce Terry McLaurin Roster Move After Devastating Injury News

The Washington Commanders enjoyed a much-needed bye week in Week 7, as the time off gave the team an opportunity to regroup after what has been a disappointing six-game start to the season. Heading into Week 8, it’s clear that the Commanders have a heightened sense of urgency when it comes to finding a way to get back in the win column.

Unfortunately for Washington, the last time we saw it on the field, star wide receiver Terry McLaurin got carted off the field with what was eventually revealed to be a torn patellar tendon. That injury will likely bring McLaurin’s season to a premature end, with the team making an official decision on his status ahead of its Week 8 action.

Commanders Place Terry McLaurin on Injured Reserve

Entering the 2026 campaign, the Commanders were hoping that a clean bill of health would help them rebound from their disappointing season in 2025. McLaurin was a big part of that plan after he missed seven games last year and turned in the least productive campaign of his standout career (38 REC, 582 YDS, 3 TD).

McLaurin dealt with some minor injury issues to begin the season, as he missed a pair of games for Washington even before suffering his season-ending ailment. When he was on the field, though, he looked like the sort of big-play threat the Commanders were expecting him to be, as he caught 15 passes for 230 yards and a score.

Now, Washington will have to find a way to get by without McLaurin for the rest of the season. Since the team was on its bye week in the aftermath of his injury, it didn’t have to immediately make a decision on his status moving forward. Now that the Commanders are gearing up for Week 8, though, they made the unsurprising move of placing McLaurin on injured reserve.

We have made the following roster moves: Placed WR Terry McLaurin on the Reserve/Injured List,” the team announced in a post on X.

Commanders Must Find Way to Replace Terry McLaurin

Getty Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn shared how the team plans to replace injured wide receiver Terry McLaurin for the rest of the 2026 NFL season.

The Commanders have been shorthanded at wide receiver all year long, and that was before McLaurin got injured. Now that he’s out, Stefon Diggs will be tasked with emerging as Jayden Daniels’ top option in the passing game, with Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks set to fill in behind him. Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey serve as extra layers of depth, but even then, it’s clear help could be used at this spot.

The problem is that, with a 1-4-1 record, Washington isn’t necessarily in a position to operate as a buyer at the trade deadline. If the team can get back in the win column in Week 8, though, that could change, and it will certainly have an opportunity to do so, as it will go up against the struggling Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff for this Sunday Night Football contest is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.