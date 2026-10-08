Commanders Get Bad Terry McLaurin News Amid Jayden Daniels Development

The hits keep on coming for the Washington Commanders, as wide receiver Terry McLaurin is trending in the wrong direction ahead of an important game against the New York Giants.

McLaurin, who is dealing with a soft-tissue injury, missed last week’s contest. He has not practiced yet this week either, according to a report from Tashan Reed of the Washington Post.

“#Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) isn’t out here during warmups,” Reed posted to X on Thursday, October 8. “He also missed practice yesterday.”

Stefon Diggs Added to Commanders’ Injury Report Ahead of Giants Contest

While Washington has not ruled McLaurin out yet, his outlook is not good for Sunday. The same appears true for wideout Stefon Diggs who is dealing with a hamstring injury of his own.

“Stefon Diggs was added to the Commanders’ injury report,” Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reported via X on Wednesday. “Top two receivers are currently dealing with hamstring injuries.”

Diggs was a DNP (did not practice) on Wednesday as was McLaurin, quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive end Charles Omenihu, safety Percy Butler and safety Tyler Owens.

The team listed another 16 players on its official injury report, some of whom were limited in practice while others were full participants who worked through current injuries.

QB Jayden Daniels Will Play for Commanders Against Giants

The good news for Washington is that starting quarterback Jayden Daniels was among the full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

John Keim of ESPN then reported on Thursday that Daniels will play against New York at Northwest Stadium in Week 5 without restrictions, just three weeks (and two games) since he dislocated his non-throwing elbow for the second consecutive season.

Given the injury, however, there is a potentially problematic caveat.

“Because he has suffered the same injury twice, Daniels will wear a black brace that leaves his elbow slightly bent. Last week, Daniels said the brace won’t limit him when handing off or taking snaps from center,” Keim wrote. “Daniels will need to wear the brace the rest of the season. He has talked since training camp opened about being smarter when running in games. His game has been built on dynamic play — running when needed, whether designed or scrambling.”

The Commanders enter this weekend with a record of 1-3. They currently occupy last place in the NFC East Division.