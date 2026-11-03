Bruins’ Impressive Start Reveals Extraordinary Home-Ice Advantage

The Boston Bruins have been one of the best teams in the NHL at home during the first quarter of the 2026-27 season.

Boston’s incredible success at the TD Garden dates back to 2025-26. Given their consistent play that has rolled over into 2026-27, it is no surprise that they are currently leading the NHL’s Atlantic Division in the early going.

Per StatMuse, the Bruins finished with a .720 points percentage in their home arena in 2025-26, with a 29-11-1 record and a plus-40 goal differential.

Fast-forward to 2026-27, and the Bruins are averaging 1.75 points per game at the Garden. That ranks number one in the NHL. They are boasting a 7-1-0 home record and have won six in a row at home, including their victory on Monday over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Like the previous season, Boston is boasting a massive goal differential at home. In the early stages of November, it is plus-19. While things may even out at some point, the Bruins are currently on pace to beat their epic performance at home from last season by a large margin.

The Bruins’ Play On The Road Has Been A Different Story

The Bruins were 16-16-9 on the road last season, with a .500 points record and an ugly minus-19 goal differential. That trend has also continued into 2026-27, albeit to a lesser extent.

Boston is currently 4-3-1 when playing outside the Garden, a record that is tied for eighth in the NHL. That said, the Bruins have just a plus-1 goal differential. This shows that their play on the road still lags behind their play at home.

Combining Boston’s road record and points total from the previous season, it sits at 20-19-10 (50 points). While they are over .500, they are still not pulling off the same statement wins on the road as they are at home.

For the Bruins, the challenge in Nov. and Dec. 2026 is simple: improve play on the road. Nobody is expecting most teams to match their road performances to what they can do at home — especially a team that plays as well at home as the Bruins. That said, average play on the road could catch up to them as the season heats up.

Playing strong on home ice will keep the Bruins in the hunt for the Atlantic Division’s top three. But when it comes to winning the division or gaining home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs? That is when the stakes rise for those road games.

Boston Must Fix Road Inconsistencies In November and December 2026

The Bruins have just eight road games for the rest of the calendar year. Two of them are in November — a matchup on Nov. 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and one on Nov. 18 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Those are two opponents that the Bruins have been substantially better than early in 2026-27, and they can serve as momentum builders. If they win those road games, then they will skate into that Florida road trip on Dec. 8 and Dec. 10 with confidence.

At this point, the Bruins should keep up their stellar play at home, and it will take them a long way. But the road matchups remain a work in progress. The Bruins must take advantage of facing lesser opponents like Pittsburgh and Detroit before taking on the Florida teams and, later in December, the Carolina Hurricanes.