Boston Bruins Announce Jeremy Swayman Decision Before Massive Hurricanes Game

Jeremy Swayman starts in goal for the Boston Bruins tonight, the Bruins announced Tuesday morning before a massive game against the Carolina Hurricanes, a matchup of the top two teams in the NHL. The puck drops at Raleigh’s Lenovo Center at 8 p.m. ET, with ESPN carrying the broadcast.

The Hurricanes lead the league with 20 points on a 9-2-2 record, according to StatMuse. Boston trails by one point at 9-2-1 and has played one fewer game. The Bruins lead the Atlantic Division, while Carolina tops the Metropolitan. A Bruins win in regulation moves them to 21 points and to league-best overall. A win in overtime or a shootout leaves the two clubs tied at 21.

Bruins Goalie Jeremy Swayman’s Career Background

Swayman grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, in a hockey household. His father, a podiatrist, served the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves as a volunteer physician, and Swayman attended Alaska Anchorage games from infancy before working as the team’s stick boy.

Boston selected him in the fourth round, 111th overall, in 2017, taking him out of the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL. Swayman then played at the University of Maine, where he won the 2019-20 Mike Richter Award as the top goaltender in NCAA Division I and finished as a Hobey Baker Award finalist.

Swayman debuted in 2020-21, going 7-3-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average in 10 games. He shared the William M. Jennings Trophy with Linus Ullmark in 2022-23 and earned his first NHL All-Star Game selection the following season. After Ullmark was traded, Swayman took over as the clear No. 1 and signed an eight-year, $66 million contract in October 2024.

Internationally, Swayman started for the United States at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where the Americans won their first gold at a standalone men’s worlds in 92 years. He added an Olympic gold medal at the 2026 Winter Games in Milano Cortina.

Swayman’s Numbers and Record vs. Hurricanes

Swayman is 7-1-1 with a 2.20 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and 1 shutout through nine starts. His seven wins tie for the league lead, according to StatMuse. He opened the season with a 24-save shutout of the New York Rangers on Sept. 29, according to CBS Sports, and later stopped 36 shots in a 6-1 win over the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 8.

Swayman stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday’s 6-4 win over the San Jose Sharks. That start follows a 2025-26 season in which he went 31-18-4 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 55 games. He went 22-29-7 with a .892 save percentage in 2024-25.

Against Carolina, Swayman is 5-4-0 in 10 career appearances with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage, according to StatMuse. He stopped 39 of 40 shots in a 5-1 win on April 5, 2025, and 28 of 29 in a victory on April 4, 2024. On Oct. 31, 2024, the Hurricanes beat him for six goals on 22 shots. In the most recent meeting, on April 7, he allowed five goals on 24 shots and left after 29 minutes without a decision, per StatMuse data.

Boston has allowed 2.17 goals per game, second in the NHL behind Dallas, and scores 4.00 per game, third behind Edmonton and Colorado, according to StatMuse. Carolina is the only team ahead of the Bruins in the league standings.