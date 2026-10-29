Bruins Announce Jeremy Swayman Decision After Hurricanes Loss

The Bruins need a response after the Carolina Hurricanes ended Boston’s eight-game point streak on Tuesday, and Jeremy Swayman, the goalie who held up his end in that loss, gets the first chance to deliver one tonight in St. Louis.

The Bruins announced Thursday that Swayman is set to start in goal against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

Puck drop is 8 p.m. EDT. Michael DiPietro is projected as backup, while St. Louis is expected to counter with Joel Hofer, who is 4-3-1 with a 2.40 goals-against average.

Swayman faced 30 shots in Raleigh on Tuesday and turned away 28 of them, good for a .933 save percentage over 57:47 of ice time. Pavel Zacha put the Bruins ahead on a power-play goal 1:31 into the game.

Jackson Blake and Sebastian Aho answered for the Hurricanes, and Boston never found a second goal.

Boston Bruins Look to Jeremy Swayman Against St. Louis Blues

Swayman is 4-2-0 in six career games against St. Louis, with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. He has stopped 127 of 144 shots.

His home-road record is what could be called a reverse split. He has won all four of his starts in St. Louis and lost both of his starts in Boston against the Blues, giving up four goals each time.

He allowed two goals in each of his last two visits to Enterprise Center, both wins.

The Bruins are 9-3-1 and lead the Atlantic by three points. They average 3.77 goals per game, fourth in the NHL, and allow 2.15 goals per game, second-fewest. Boston has won seven of its last nine.

St. Louis is 5-6-1 and has been shut out in back-to-back games. The Blues have gone 123:55 without a goal, even after putting 46 shots on Montreal goalie Jacob Fowler on Tuesday. Coach Jim Montgomery, who formerly ran the Bruins bench, is shuffling his top three lines.

Defenseman Brandon Carlo will play his fourth career game against the club that traded him to Toronto at the 2025 deadline for forward Fraser Minten, a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick.

Boston swept last season’s series with a pair of 5-2 wins. The teams meet again Dec. 17 in Boston.

A win would split the two-game trip and lift the Bruins to 10-3-1 and 21 points.

Jeremy Swayman’s Season and Career Background

Swayman has made 10 starts this season. He owns a 2.19 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and one shutout, having turned back 257 of 279 shots. His seven wins rank third in the NHL, behind Jesper Wallstedt and Pyotr Kochetkov, who have eight apiece.

Over his last five outings, Swayman is 3-1-1 with a .911 save percentage.

The numbers show the 27-year-old netminder trending upward. In 2024-25, Swayman went 22-29-7 with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. Last season he went 31-18-4, set a career high in wins and earned a Vezina Trophy nomination.

Swayman was born Nov. 24, 1998, in Anchorage, Alaska. Boston made him a fourth-round pick, 111th overall, in the 2017 draft, out of the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL.

He spent three seasons at Maine. His third, in 2019-20, produced a 2.07 goals-against average, a .939 save percentage and the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in college hockey.

He skipped his senior year, signed his entry-level contract in March 2020 and went 7-3-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average in 10 games the next season. He shared the crease with Linus Ullmark, and the tandem won the Jennings Trophy in 2022-23. After Ullmark was traded, Swayman signed an eight-year, $66 million contract in October 2024.

His career record is 139-82-27 across 255 NHL games, with a 2.59 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and 19 shutouts. For the United States, he played in the 4 Nations Face-Off, won gold at the 2025 World Championship and won gold at the 2026 Olympics.