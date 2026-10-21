Bruins’ Breakout Player Tabbed for $4 Million-Per-Year Extension: Report

The Boston Bruins appear to have a clearer picture of what it will cost to keep one of their emerging forwards.

After reports surfaced Tuesday that Marat Khusnutdinov was nearing a contract extension, new details have emerged about the potential financial commitment.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported Wednesday, Oct. 21, that Khusnutdinov’s next contract is expected to carry a $4 million average annual value (AAV).

“This is serendipity: per sources, I’m told it’s 4M AAV on a multi year contract extension for @NHLBruins F Khusnutdinov,” Weekes wrote.

The exact length of the agreement remains unclear, and the Bruins have yet to officially announce a new contract.

Bruins’ Reported $4 Million Figure Represents Massive Raise

Khusnutdinov is currently playing out the final season of a two-year, $1.85 million contract signed in June 2025.

The agreement carries a $925,000 annual cap hit, according to PuckPedia.

If Weekes’ reported figure holds, Khusnutdinov would see his annual earnings more than quadruple beginning with the 2027-28 season.

It would represent quite a payday for a player who came to Boston through a trade with the Minnesota Wild in March 2025.

The $4 million figure also provides an interesting contrast to previous projections.

In August, Heavy looked at a potential $44 million contract after Russell Macias of The Hockey News suggested Khusnutdinov could command between $4.5 million and $5.5 million annually.

The reported number falls below that range, potentially affording Boston some financial flexibility in building out its roster.

However, without knowing the number of years involved, the overall value of the extension hasn’t been defined yet.

Khusnutdinov is currently scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this season. And an extension would eliminate that unsureness while allowing general manager Don Sweeney to get ahead of future negotiations.

Khusnutdinov’s Breakout Has Put Bruins in Position for Commitment

Boston has cause to feel encouraged about Khusnutdinov’s development.

The former second-round selection produced 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points in 77 games during the 2025-26 season, establishing career highs across all three categories.

He followed that performance with two goals and three assists through the Bruins’ first nine games this season.

Among his early highlights was the game-winning goal against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 17, which helped Boston secure a 4-1 victory.

His offensive contributions have been encouraging, but the versatility he brings might be just as valuable.

Khusnutdinov has answered the call at center and wing, provided penalty-killing minutes and worked his way into Boston’s second-line combination.

Having someone who can shift between various responsibilities offers flexibility when injuries or lineup changes become necessary for Sturm.

The Bruins have also recently made a big-time commitment to their young talent elsewhere.

In September, Boston signed Fraser Minten to a seven-year, $50.4 million extension, providing the 22-year-old with a $7.2 million annual cap hit beginning next season.

Locking up Khusnutdinov would only make Boston better alongside Minten as the organization refashions its forward group.

The Bruins are also enjoying a strong start on the ice, having collected points in six consecutive games following Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.