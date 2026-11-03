Bruins Trade Pitch Lands Unhappy 44-Goal Star, Dumps Nikita Zadorov

The Boston Bruins sit atop the Atlantic Division after a 3-2 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite this, it wouldn’t hurt to add more firepower to their offense. Nikita Kucherov recently requested a trade and would make a splendid candidate for the job.

A recent trade pitch made on PuckPedia reveals an interesting proposal that just might do the trick:

Boston Bruins Acquire:

Nikita Kucherov

Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire:

Nikita Zadorov

Pavel Zacha

2027 1st-round pick (Toronto Maple Leafs)

This trade proposal would have the Bruins add the all-star winger at the expense of Pavel Zacha, Nikita Zadorov, and one of their 2027 first-round draft picks.

Zacha was a first-round draft pick of the New Jersey Devils. The 29-year-old center has 10 points in 15 games for the Bruins to kick off the 2026-27 season.

Zadorov is a rough-around-the-edges defender who has already collected 47 penalty minutes in 15 games.

The highlight of this proposal is obviously the Bruins nabbing the best player on the trade market with Kucherov while shedding $250,000 in salary in the process.

The Latest on Nikita Kucherov

A few new reports on Kucherov are available.

For one, Kucherov himself spoke about why he has filed a trade request with the Lightning brass.

“It was never about the money for me,” Kucherov said on Monday, November 2nd, 2026.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports that Kucherov will have nearly every other team in the NHL calling the Lightning about their all-star winger.

“Nearly every team in the NHL internally discussed the possibility of adding Kucherov this weekend, stating the list is at least 25 teams. He adds that Kucherov has not yet made a short list of teams he would consider, leaving all options on the table,” TSN wrote of LeBrun’s report.

In addition to that, RG has a source that claims Kucherov would like to play with superstar talent in a big market.

“He wants to be the top scorer every year and play on a team with McDavid or Matthews or Pastrnak, plus in a big market, so people talk about how good he is,” RG reports. “Playing in Florida, people forget about you from time to time.”

If the Bruins were to trade for Kucherov, the fanbase just might build a shrine for the management team.

Nikita Zadorov, the 6-Foot-7, $30 Million Red Flag

In addition to earning a fine, Zadorov has been making the headlines in Boston for the wrong reasons.

Since before the fine, the $30 million defender has shown a blatant lack of discipline; after all, he leads the NHL in penalty minutes. Head coach Marco Sturm recently spoke about this lack of discipline and where Zadorov sits with the team.

“Zadorov is a tremendous player and leader for our team, but I think we’ve been mentioning it for a while, his discipline on the ice, he just needs to be better,” Sturm said. “He was not happy, but he’s a great human being and he’s a competitor and I do believe he’ll become stronger after this message and he will be back to normal and even better after that.”

This kind of treatment only ends in one of two ways: the player improves or is forced to be traded. Zadorov is only in the third season of a six-year contract.

One way or another, the Bruins do have the assets to make a Kucherov trade happen. The only question is if these three pieces would be enough to seal the deal.