Carolina Hurricanes 3-Year Player Suddenly Cut By New Team

The Carolina Hurricanes are off to a solid start to their Stanley Cup title defense in the 2026-27 NHL season.

Through four games, the Canes are 2-1-1, and on Thursday, they have a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (at home).

Also on Thursday, a piece of NHL roster news dropped regarding a player who played three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Receive Major Seth Jarvis Injury Update Before Canucks Game

Stefan Noesen Placed on Waivers By New Jersey Devils

From the year’s 2021 to 2024, Stefan Noesen played with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Following his tenure with the Canes, Noesen inked a deal with the New Jersey Devils.

Well, on Thursday, he was placed on waivers by the Devils.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Noesen appeared in the Devils’ first two regular-season games and was held scoreless with four hits and two shots on goal while averaging 7:24 of ice time. However, he was a healthy scratch against Utah on Tuesday and will presumably have more consistent opportunities for playing time at AHL Utica if he clears waivers.”

Noesen has never really been a first-line player in his NHL career, but he has been in the league for 13 seasons, which is impressive.

Stefan Noesen’s Tenure with the Hurricanes

Stefan Noesen was a very solid player for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Across three seasons and 161 games played, Noesen tallied 73 points (27 goals, 46 assists), and a +/- of +25.

Speaking to Noesen’s full body of work in his NHL career, he has a total of 175 points in 484 games played.

Aside from the Hurricanes and Devils, he’s also laced up the skates for the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Toronto Maple Leafs.