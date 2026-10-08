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Carolina Hurricanes 3-Year Player Suddenly Cut By New Team

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Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers - Game One
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Stefan Noesen #23 of the Carolina Hurricanes attempts a shot on Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers during the first period in Game One of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes are off to a solid start to their Stanley Cup title defense in the 2026-27 NHL season.

Through four games, the Canes are 2-1-1, and on Thursday, they have a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (at home).

Also on Thursday, a piece of NHL roster news dropped regarding a player who played three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Receive Major Seth Jarvis Injury Update Before Canucks Game

Stefan Noesen Placed on Waivers By New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils v New York Islanders
GettyELMONT, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: Stefan Noesen #11 of the New Jersey Devils in action against the New York Islanders during their game at UBS Arena on January 06, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

From the year’s 2021 to 2024, Stefan Noesen played with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Following his tenure with the Canes, Noesen inked a deal with the New Jersey Devils.

Well, on Thursday, he was placed on waivers by the Devils.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote: 

“Noesen appeared in the Devils’ first two regular-season games and was held scoreless with four hits and two shots on goal while averaging 7:24 of ice time. However, he was a healthy scratch against Utah on Tuesday and will presumably have more consistent opportunities for playing time at AHL Utica if he clears waivers.”

Noesen has never really been a first-line player in his NHL career, but he has been in the league for 13 seasons, which is impressive.

Stefan Noesen’s Tenure with the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders - Game Four
GettyELMONT, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Stefan Noesen #23 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates his third period game-tying goal against Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders in Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at UBS Arena on April 27, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Stefan Noesen was a very solid player for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Across three seasons and 161 games played, Noesen tallied 73 points (27 goals, 46 assists), and a +/- of +25.

Speaking to Noesen’s full body of work in his NHL career, he has a total of 175 points in 484 games played.

Aside from the Hurricanes and Devils, he’s also laced up the skates for the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Carolina Hurricanes 3-Year Player Suddenly Cut By New Team

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