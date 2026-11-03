Carolina Hurricanes Announce Pyotr Kochetkov Decision Before Predators Game

The Carolina Hurricanes are back in action on Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators (on the road).

The Canes still top the NHL standings with a 12-2-2 record, which is good for 26 points through their first 16 games. It’s been a scorching start for the defending Stanley Cup champions, and nothing implies that they will slow down anytime soon.

Before the Predators game on Tuesday evening, the Hurricanes announced a notable decision regarding Pyotr Kochetkov, who is 10-0-0 as the Hurricanes’ starting netminder this year (a franchise-record start).

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Pyotr Kochetkov Draws Start for Predators Game

According to reports before the Predators game, the Hurricanes are rolling with Pyotr Kochetkov as their starting netminder.

It’s the fifth straight start for Kochetkov, who is on fire to start the season.

He’s clearly earned the starting spot in net, as Brandon Bussi will suit up on the bench on Tuesday evening. Bussi has looked a little shaky in his start this season, which is what has led to the extended opportunities for Kochetkov. However, Bussi’s goaltending has not dawned on Hurricanes fans yet, given his electric finish to the Stanley Cup Final run earlier this year.

TheHockeyNews.com wrote: