The Carolina Hurricanes are back in action on Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators (on the road).
The Canes still top the NHL standings with a 12-2-2 record, which is good for 26 points through their first 16 games. It’s been a scorching start for the defending Stanley Cup champions, and nothing implies that they will slow down anytime soon.
Before the Predators game on Tuesday evening, the Hurricanes announced a notable decision regarding Pyotr Kochetkov, who is 10-0-0 as the Hurricanes’ starting netminder this year (a franchise-record start).
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According to reports before the Predators game, the Hurricanes are rolling with Pyotr Kochetkov as their starting netminder.
It’s the fifth straight start for Kochetkov, who is on fire to start the season.
He’s clearly earned the starting spot in net, as Brandon Bussi will suit up on the bench on Tuesday evening. Bussi has looked a little shaky in his start this season, which is what has led to the extended opportunities for Kochetkov. However, Bussi’s goaltending has not dawned on Hurricanes fans yet, given his electric finish to the Stanley Cup Final run earlier this year.
“Pyotr Kochetkov has cemented himself in the Carolina Hurricanes franchise record book not just once, but twice already this season. The Russian netminder has been one of the best goalies in the entire NHL so far this year and his outstanding 10-game winning streak has broken a pair of records. Not only is Kochetkov’s winning streak the best ever by a Hurricanes/Whalers netminder to start a season, but the 10-game streak is the best winning streak at any point in a season.”
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Carolina Hurricanes Announce Pyotr Kochetkov Decision Before Predators Game