Carolina Hurricanes Claimed Stanley Cup Hero One Year Ago Today

If you are a Carolina Hurricanes fan, you know that goaltender Brandon Bussi has a legendary story in the NHL, which includes the Hurricanes claiming him off waivers from the Florida Panthers.

Bussi was an undoubted hero during the Canes 2026 Stanley Cup Final run, as the Hurricanes were facing goaltending issues against the Vegas Golden Knights, and Rod Brind’Amour’s decision to go with Bussi for the final games of the series paid off in the Stanley Cup trophy heading to Raleigh, North Carolina, for the summer.

One year ago today (Oct. 5th), the Hurricanes made the savvy move to claim Brandon Bussi off waivers.

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This Day in Hurricanes History: Carolina Claims Brandon Bussi Off Waivers

Carolina Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff noted (via his X account) that the Hurricanes claimed Brandon Bussi off waivers one year ago, today:

One year ago today, the #Canes claimed Brandon Bussi off waivers. And what a year it turned out to be. https://t.co/rcifk5Yfv4 pic.twitter.com/iFxAVCcx1L — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 5, 2026

Ruff quote-tweeted his original post of the news:

With long-time Hurricanes goalie Freddie Andersen on the shelf to start the 2025-26 season, Bussi was penciled in as the starter, and he had a historic start to his career and finished his rookie campaign (regular season) with a 31-6-2 record.

Bussi stopped .894 percentage of shots that came his way as a rookie with a GAA of 2.47.

His numbers started to skew a little bit towards last year’s playoff, which resulted in Brind’Amour opting to start the 2025-26 playoffs with Andersen.

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