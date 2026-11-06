The Carolina Hurricanes could have another difficult contract situation brewing, and this one involves a defenseman who has quietly become an important part of their roster.

David Pagnotta initially reported that contract negotiations between Carolina and impending unrestricted free agent Jalen Chatfield have stalled, raising questions about whether the two sides will find common ground before the summer.

According to Pagnotta, the Hurricanes and Chatfield attempted to work out an extension in September but couldn’t agree on the terms. No further discussions were planned at the time, with the possibility of Chatfield testing unrestricted free agency becoming increasingly realistic.

That’s no bueno for Carolina.

Chatfield is 30 years old and carries a $3.025 million cap hit. He’s also averaged more than 20 minutes per game, plays an important role on the penalty kill, and provides the kind of defensive reliability that isn’t always easy to replace.

With his current contract also including a 15-team no-trade list, the Hurricanes have some decisions to make. They could still find a way to get an extension done, but the longer negotiations remain stalled, the more interesting his situation becomes.

Carolina Could Eventually Consider Trading Chatfield

As it stands, there is no indication that the Canes are actually taking calls on Chatfield or potentially getting ready to move him. However, it’s difficult to ignore the possibility if the organization believes it could lose him for nothing in free agency.

Carolina has traditionally been pretty aggressive about managing its roster and finding ways to maximize its assets. If the two sides remain far apart financially, moving Chatfield before the trade deadline could become a reasonable alternative.

That would be particularly true if the Hurricanes can get a decent return for a defenseman who has established himself as a reliable NHL regular. Teams looking for defensive depth and penalty-killing help could certainly have an interest, especially as the postseason approaches.

Of course, Chatfield’s 15-team no-trade list could complicate matters, and Carolina would need to find a destination that makes sense for both the player and the organization. Still, if an extension isn’t coming together, the Hurricanes may eventually have to consider whether holding onto him is worth the risk.

Hurricanes Still Have Plenty of Reasons to Keep Chatfield

At the same time, there is a pretty good argument for Carolina to keep Chatfield around. He’s an important part of the team’s defensive structure, and replacing his minutes, particularly on the penalty kill, would hardly be the easiest thing in the world.

The Hurricanes have built much of their success around defensive depth and having multiple players capable of handling difficult assignments. Chatfield fits that approach, and losing him could create another hole for the organization to address.

The problem is that Carolina operates within a relatively tight salary-cap window. The Hurricanes have several roster decisions to manage, and they may not be particularly keen on pushing Chatfield’s next contract much beyond his current $3.025 million cap hit.

That’s where things could get complex. Chatfield has earned the opportunity to seek a meaningful raise, but Carolina also has to consider how much it can realistically commit to a 30-year-old defenseman.

Ultimately, this doesn’t mean a departure is inevitable. The Hurricanes would probably prefer to keep a player who has become an important part of their defensive group. But if the financial gap remains too wide, they could find themselves facing another difficult decision.

And if an agreement doesn’t materialize before the trade deadline, Chatfield’s name could become one worth watching.