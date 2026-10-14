Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Comments on First Game With Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks got a much needed result with Tuesday night’s 5-3 win versus the Pittsburgh Penguins. The big storyline of the game was the return of Connor Bedard into the Blackhawks lineup. This was Bedard’s first game of the season after missing the initial six tilts as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. Bedard made his presence felt in the matchup as he recorded an assist on a rare power play goal for the team. He was paired with Patrick Kane and Roman Kantserov on the first line; the chemistry was already noticeable in the trio’s opening game together.

Kane Reacts to First Game With Bedard

The thought of Kane and Bedard playing together has been on the minds of the Chicago fanbase all summer. The wait wound up being longer with Bedard’s rehab, but the early returns are promising. Speaking with Blackhawks reporters in the postgame interviews, Kane commented on his first game suiting up with Bedard as linemates: “He looked great. Looked like he was skating well, looked like he was making plays. Had some really good chances and some nice passes. Thought it was a great night for him.”

Kane emphasized the lack of rust on Bedard’s side. There was some thought coming in that Bedard might not be himself from the get go, having missed the beginning of the campaign. On the contrary, Bedard’s pace was noticeable on the top line. The effect he had on his linemates was the biggest encouraging factor in the performance. Kane played with a clear jump in his step compared to previous games. He recorded an assist, which tied him with Phil Housley for the most by an American born player at 894. Kantserov had his best game of the season, amassing the first multi-goal game of his career. Considering Bedard had not played a game with either player leading into the matchup, this was an impressive showing.

Bedard Pumped to Be Back

Bedard is clearly excited to be back in the mix. It was evident from the team’s 1-5 start that they could not get their captain back soon enough. Bedard had this to say on his return game and how he felt with Kane and Kantserov: “Yeah, I thought we did some good things as a line. We had some looks; we could have had a couple more for sure. Special player, him and Roman, made the game so easy for me tonight.”

Bedard commented on how surreal it was to share the ice with Kane, a player he had grown up watching as kid getting into the game. He praised Kane for his effect on the group as a leader, a guy who knows what it takes to win in Chicago. Bedard is the captain, but he clearly values what Kane brings to the table from that regard.

Overall, it is just one game for Chicago. There is a lot of work to be done towards becoming a competitive team again. With that said, the return of Bedard has given this team a needed boast. It will be interesting to see if they can carry that momentum forward.