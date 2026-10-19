Blackhawks Could Trade 2015 Stanley Cup Champion

Teuvo Teravainen won a Stanley Cup early in his time with the Chicago Blackhawks.

These days, though, his role going forward with Chicago is a lot less certain, to the point that a trade could end up being in the cards.

It’s been an odd season already for Teravainen, who actually began the year as a healthy scratch.

And while he likely adds a nice veteran presence to the Chicago locker room, that only has so much value if a player isn’t contributing enough on the ice.

So as this season chugs along, keep an eye on Teravainen.

Teuvo Teravainen Trade Rumors

The Athletic recently wrote an article in which one player from each NHL team was named as an under-the-radar trade candidate.

Teravainen was singled out for the Blackhawks.

“The Blackhawks aren’t likely to make many moves other than potentially trading their 2027 first-round picks, but Teräväinen could be a trade candidate,” The Athletic’s Scott Powers writes. “He’s on an expiring contract and began the season as a healthy scratch. He has a $5.4 million cap hit and an eight-team no-trade clause, but the Blackhawks could retain some money. Whether there would be a market for him is the unknown. He’s coming off a tough 2025-26 season.”

If one of the teams not on Teravainen’s no-trade list has interest in him at some point, there could be a trade to be had.

He was a strong contributor in 2024-25 with 58 points in 82 games — 15 goals and 43 assists.

That fell off to 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 75 games a season ago.

This season has been better so far for Teravainen with two goals and three assists for five points through seven games.

Other Factors

The fate of Teravainen could depend both on whether he keeps his current level of play up, as well as how the Blackhawks are doing in the standings.

Having a veteran forward who is scoring well is obviously a great asset for a team that’s contending. So if the Blackhawks get on a roll this season and Teravainen stays in a good groove, then there’s really no reason to trade him.

But if Chicago finds itself out of the playoff picture at some point, then a potential trade away of the veteran would make more sense.

It’ll be easier for the Blackhawks to get value in return for Teravainen if he’s playing well, but even if he slows down, he has enough of a proven track record that an acquiring team would likely still take a chance on him — just potentially for less of a cost than it would’ve been otherwise.

All trade candidates have lots of factors at play, but this one is especially intriguing for Chicago’s former Stanley Cup champion.