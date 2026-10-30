Avalanche Lose Josh Manson for Extended Injury Absence

The Colorado Avalanche are tied for third place in the Central Division with 15 points (7-5-1) in 13 games.

They are facing a challenge on their blueline as an ankle injury has sidelined their most physical defenseman. Head coach Jared Bednar said that Manson will miss approximately eight weeks.

Josh Manson Injury Leaves a Hole on Avalanche Blueline

Manson, 35, suffered the injury Wednesday against New Jersey.

He has four points in 13 games and had been averaging 16:53 of ice time per game through the first dozen games before getting hurt.

The Avalanche have outscored opponents 14-9 during 5-on-5 play with Manson on the ice.

More than that, Manson’s style of play is unique on the Avalanche roster. The veteran blueliner leads the team with 25 hits and ranks third with 17 blocked shots in 13 games.

His old-school physical play, and willingness to scrap when necessary, sets Josh Manson apart from others on the Avalanche roster.

Noah Juulsen Gets His Shot

Veteran defenseman Noah Juulsen has been Colorado’s seventh defenseman this season. As a right-shot defender, he can seamlessly slide into Manson’s spot in the lineup.

Juulsen, 29, has appeared in eight games this season and 217 games in his NHL career. While it has been a limited role, he has the support of his head coach.

“He’s played really well for us,” Bednar said. “I knew him a little bit, but you never really know what a guy is capable of, or what his strengths are until you see him in your organization.”

“I love his attitude,” Bednar continued. “He wants to do anything he can to help. He’s a real positive guy and he’s played great for us.”

That vote of confidence from Bednar should pump up Juulsen a bit as he is likely to play a much more significant role for the Avalanche over the next couple of months.