Alex DeBrincat On Brink Of Double Career Milestone With Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat has already enjoyed a storied NHL career. Now, the Detroit Red Wings winger can reach two big milestones on Friday night.

Assuming DeBrincat isn’t hit with a mysterious ailment, he will suit up against the Seattle Kraken for his 700th career game. DeBrincat is only in his age-29 season, so hitting Game No. 700 before he turns 30 is impressive.

Then again, DeBrincat has one of the longest Iron Man streaks going on, alongside teammate Moritz Seider. He has played in 459 straight games, and Friday will mark his 460th, assuming he plays.

That’s not DeBrincat’s only career milestone. If he scores a goal or records an assist, he will officially have earned his 600th career point. With four points and two goals in three games this season, DeBrincat is already averaging over a point per game, so he has a good chance to hit 600.

While we’re still in that stage of the season with wild 84-game-pace totals, DeBrincat proved last year he can go over the point-per-game mark. In 82 contests, he notched 85 points and 41 goals. A trend he has continued into early 2026-27.

Facing a team that has averaged 3.75 goals scored per contest, the Red Wings may need to call DeBrincat’s number a few times. That said, the Kraken are also coming off a downer of a game where they lost 6-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights, so if their defensive struggle continues, DeBrincat could capitalize.

Alex DeBrincat’s Statistics Against the Kraken

In 11 career games against Seattle, DeBrincat has 10 points, four goals, six assists, and a plus-2 rating. Since Seattle entered the league in 2021-22, DeBrincat scored one goal per season against the Kraken until 2025-26, when he recorded three assists.

Even if he was shut out in the goal-scoring department last season, DeBrincat still had a career-high three points against Seattle. He also had a plus-4 across both matchups, meaning he was on the ice for quite a few goals.

DeBrincat Could Be Heading Into A Perfect Storm Against The Kraken

Detroit is carrying momentum into Friday’s showdown with Seattle. The Red Wings are coming off a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators in a game where they finally showed some offense. Detroit’s special teams also showed a dramatic improvement, so DeBrincat could land his 600th point on the power play if Detroit’s special teams enjoy a repeat performance.

DeBrincat has continued practicing on the same line as Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, per Ansar Khan. In the early going, all three players have been effective. Finnie has worked his way into averaging over 16:30 of ice time. Finnie also scored Detroit’s first even-strength goal of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Brandsegg-Nygard is tied for the team lead in shots on goal with 10, alongside Lucas Raymond. He has also brought a physical edge and has an assist on the year.

Should DeBrincat see substantial time beside Finnie and Brandsegg-Nygard, or if he gets a good look on the power play, he will set more than one milestone on Friday night. Then, it will be on to reaching Goal No. 300, as DeBrincat is closing in on that milestone with 296 heading into Friday.