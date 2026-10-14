Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Is Forcing Red Wings’ Hand

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard continues to enjoy a stellar 2026-27 campaign in the season’s early going with another strong performance.

Early in the second period on Tuesday night, as the Detroit Red Wings took on the New Jersey Devils, Brandsegg-Nygard notched his second goal of the season with assists from Emmitt Finnie and Alex DeBrincat.

And it was one for the highlight reels. DeBrincat backhand-flipped a long airborne pass to Finnie, who adjusted on the fly to collect the puck. Finnie and Brandsegg-Nygard raced down the ice with just one Devils player to beat. He found Brandsegg-Nygard just inside the right circle, flipped him the puck, and Brandsegg-Nygard fired a heater into the net.

Earlier in the game, Brandsegg-Nygard provided the primary assist for Emmitt Finnie’s goal. Brandsegg-Nygard flipped a long-distance pass from the neutral zone between two Devils players and caught Finnie in full stride. Finnie wasted no time in firing the puck top-shelf to tie the game 1-1.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Is Transforming Into A Top-Six Forward For The Red Wings

These are the kind of plays you’d expect a top-six forward to make, and Brandsegg-Nygard is becoming no stranger to them. He now has five points, two goals, and a plus-6 in six games this season. Not to mention he has maintained his physical edge.

In Tuesday’s loss to the Devils, Brandsegg-Nygard landed six hits and has 22 on the season. He’s consistently shown he’s fine with using his body to outmuscle opponents while contributing in multiple ways to help a Red Wings team in dire need of young game-changers.

Case in point, there is no longer any question about it. Brandsegg-Nygard should be a staple in the top six from here on out.

Brandsegg-Nygard Has A Plethora Of Untapped Potential

This time last season, the writing was on the wall for Brandsegg-Nygard. He had zero points through his first six contests, a minus-3, and his ice time was about to dwindle. Brandsegg-Nygard would notch his first career point in his eighth game. He played in one more game after that and spent most of the season in Grand Rapids.

While he’s performing at a near point-per-game pace, don’t think Brandsegg-Nygard is anywhere near maxing out his potential. This is his first full season with Detroit, and it’s becoming clear that the Red Wings are in for a long season.

If Brandsegg-Nygard is producing this well so early on for a hockey team that, at best, is having trouble finding the net, what will his play look like when this team starts winning? We may have seen a preview of that on Tuesday night, especially when he’s lining up alongside Alex DeBrincat and Emmitt Finnie.

The trio combined for all four of the Red Wings’ goals and seven total points despite losing in overtime. Once the Wings start playing better hockey, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard is going to be a lot of fun to watch. Keep tabs on him as the season progresses.