Moritz Seider Joins Three NHL Veterans With Historic Milestone

Moritz Seider is regularly setting milestones with the Detroit Red Wings, and he set a league milestone in Monday’s win over Florida.

Seider made history when he assisted on Carter Mazur’s first career goal and later, Emmitt Finnie’s empty-netter. They may have looked ordinary, but his two assists on the night put him in a rare class.

George Richards of NHL.com shared:

“Seider (39 goals, 211 assists) joined Christian Ehrhoff (339 points; 74 goals, 339 assists [sic]), Uwe Krupp (281 points; 69 goals, 212 assists) and Dennis Seidenberg (251 points; 44 goals, 207 assists) as the fourth German defenseman in NHL history with 250 career points.”

Seider has 10 points (all assists) in his first 15 games of the year. He is on an 84-game pace to hit 56 points. That would give him his second-highest single-season total of his career if he keeps up that same pace.

What’s more impressive? Seider (60 points and 10 goals in 2025-26) is just now emerging as one of the NHL’s top-scoring blueliners. While he looked like a pure two-way blueliner following his 50-point rookie season in 2021-22 that ended with the Calder Trophy, the Red Wings required more defensive play from Seider in his early seasons.

That kept Seider from reaching the 50-point mark in 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25. While Detroit still requires primarily defensive play from Seider, he is pitching in more often than ever in the offensive zone. That indicates that he could ultimately become the highest-scoring German-born defenseman in NHL history.

Moritz Seider vs. German-Born Players

Ehrhoff was a dominant defenseman in the NHL, finishing his career with 74 goals and 265 assists. His best season came in 2010-11 with the Vancouver Canucks when he put up 50 points and 14 goals in 79 games.

Ehrhoff never reached that level again. His career tailed off after he joined the Buffalo Sabres in his age-29 season and bounced around the league for a few years after that.

If Seider can avoid a sudden downturn the way Ehrhoff couldn’t, he could be well on his way to becoming the first German-born defenseman to hit the 350-point mark in a few years, at most. That would open the door to potentially becoming the first to hit 400, 450, and perhaps even 500 points if his career keeps progressing well.

As for Krupp and Seidenberg, Seider can realistically pass them this season. Passing Seidenberg is a given. And he’s just 32 points from passing Krupp. Considering Seider’s production throughout his career, his chances are good.

Seider Could Still Reach Career-Highs In Production

While Moritz Seider is not on pace to pass his career-high of 60 points in the early stages of 2026-27, much of those struggles have come from the Red Wings as a whole. Although Detroit is 7-5-3 with 17 points and is 19th in scoring with 44 goals, they struggled to score early in the year.

However, Detroit has scored at least four goals in six of their last eight games (counting shootout wins). That has helped Detroit and Seider (who has seven points in that span) win games in ways other than relying strictly on its defense. If that trend continues, Seider could find himself on pace to surpass his 2025-26 numbers.

Seider and the Red Wings will get another chance to keep their newfound high-octane ways going on Tuesday night when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning.