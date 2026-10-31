Red Wings Could Land $9.5 Million MVP in Dylan Larkin Trade Scenario

The Red Wings could have a new trading partner following big news on Friday night regarding one star player’s trade request.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman delivered a shocker on Friday evening regarding Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Friedman wrote:

“According to multiple sources, Nikita Kucherov has informed both his teammates and the Lightning organization that he will not be re-signing with Tampa Bay and would like to be traded.”

On Oct. 20, Larkin expanded his trade list that also included Tampa. He has also been suspended without pay from the Red Wings.

At this point, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has got to pick up the phone, call Julien BriseBois, and see if talks can elevate. Or at least to see if Kucherov is interested.

Kucherov is in the final year of his deal, but he has a 10-team trade list. Detroit may not be on the list, and it would admittedly be a tough sale. But if Detroit is a destination Kucherov would be interested in, it could completely change the scope for Detroit in many different ways.

Nikita Kucherov Could Be A Good Fit With The Red Wings

Something that jumps out is that Kucherov (33) and Larkin (30) are only three years apart in age. Kucherov has a $9.5 million cap hit, which fits into the Red Wings’ cap space in 2026-27. Larkin’s cap hit is a manageable $8.7 million. Tampa would also get the player with term, while Detroit would get the player in a contract year.

While Kucherov, a winger, wouldn’t give the Red Wings a proven center, there is less pressure there now with Emmitt Finnie’s emergence. Kucherov would solidify Detroit’s wingers in a group that already includes Alex DeBrincat, Viktor Arvidsson, Lucas Raymond, and Michael Brandsegg Nygard.

It would give Detroit one of the deeper units in the NHL — especially if Andrew Copp, J.T. Compher, or Nate Danielson can step up and play better at center. That said, Kucherov’s presence would likely elevate their play because they would have either proven or up-and-coming scorers on the second and third lines. You also can’t forget about Marco Kasper, who will eventually return to the lineup.

What A Larkin-Kucherov Trade Might Look Like

Larkin isn’t as productive as Kucherov, but he has term. Kucherov has the productivity — 15 points and four goals in 12 games this season, plus multiple Hart, Ross, and Lindsay Awards. Still, Kucherov would cost Detroit substantially more, especially if they signed him to a long-term deal. Despite Kucherov’s age, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

That said, it likely wouldn’t be a straight-up Larkin-for-Kucherov deal. It also may not be one-sided, where one team would get one player plus numerous assets while the other just got a player and maybe another asset or two. But that also isn’t a guarantee.

The remaining players/assets would likely involve middle-to-bottom-six forwards, perhaps a high-end prospect or at least a B-prospect, and draft picks for currency. Either way, it would be a blockbuster deal.

Here is one of many potential starting points for a trade: Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, a 2028 second-round pick, Shai Buium for Kucherov, a 2029 third-round pick, and Conor Geekie. Geekie could give Detroit future value at center, while Buium would give Tampa a high-potential prospect.

Perhaps something within that line of thinking. It will be an interesting development to see where Larkin and Kucherov ultimately land. One destination could be Detroit if Kucherov lists the Red Wings.