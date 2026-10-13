Red Wings’ Nate Danielson Has One Overlooked Improvement

The Detroit Red Wings are seeing their young talent contribute more in 2026-27. Despite pedestrian numbers, that includes Nate Danielson.

While Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Emmitt Finnie, William Wallinder, and Anton Johansson have given the Red Wings positive returns so far, Danielson remains an odd man out. He has one point (an assist) in five games, 9:09 of average total ice time, and a minus-1.

Those numbers won’t give many fans optimism, but Danielson has improved in one significant area as he tries to carve out a niche in the NHL: faceoffs. As a center, winning faceoffs is a big part of the job. Danielson’s 48.4 faceoff win percentage is light-years ahead of his meager 37.7 win percentage through 28 games last season.

Here’s another compelling metric: most of the faceoffs are coming in the defensive zone. Danielson’s offensive zone starting percentage at even strength is just 41.2, compared to 58.8 in the defensive zone.

Faceoff wins have likely led to his improved Corsi For Percentage, which is clocking in at 52.1. Compare that to last season, Danielson’s offensive zone starting percentage was 48.3 percent. He ended his 28-game stint with a 47.5 Corsi For Percentage.

Red Wings’ Roster Decisions Complicate Danielson’s Development

Here’s where things get interesting for Danielson: despite taking more defensive-zone faceoffs and seeing more time in the offensive zone, it hasn’t boosted his production. Danielson has just three shots on goal through five games, or .6 per contest. That won’t strike fear in opponents if they know he’s either going to hesitate or won’t shoot the puck.

Still, some may point to the fact that Danielson is only seeing 9:09 of average total ice time. For a team whose veteran crop isn’t doing a good enough job converting shots into goals, it could be time to switch things up. Players like Danielson may start seeing the ice more if the Red Wings can’t get anything going offensively in the coming games.

Younger players have also been making more of an impact for Detroit early this season. Lucas Raymond has finally started shooting the puck more. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard has been one of Detroit’s most complete players.

William Wallinder has also made the most of his opportunities. Danielson, if he keeps doing the little things right and starts shooting more, could join that group sooner rather than later. That would make him more of an impact player in Detroit’s youth movement.

Nate Danielson Has A Chance To Trend North

Danielson can start trending upward from a productivity standpoint this week as the Red Wings start a three-game homestand on Tuesday night vs. the New Jersey Devils. If Danielson shoots the puck more to generate more rebounds and does his part in creating chaos, his ice time could increase.

His faceoff improvement and ability to help the Red Wings get the puck down the ice and create chances are already encouraging. Turning those chances into points is the next step.

With veterans like J.T. Compher returning to practice and nearing a return to the lineup, Danielson will naturally have an opportunity to step up his game.