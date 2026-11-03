Red Wings Rookie Joins Exclusive NHL Group After Win Over Panthers

The Detroit Red Wings‘ big win over the Florida Panthers was memorable for several reasons. It was record-breaking for one player.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard scored the game-winning goal when he put the Red Wings up 4-2 at the 2:53 mark of the third period. The Red Wings gained possession of the loose puck, and Lucas Raymond took it down low. He found Brandsegg-Nygard in front of the net, dished him the puck, and Brandsegg-Nygard did the rest. Andrew Copp took credit for the secondary assist.

Florida scored late in the game when Sam Bennett tipped the puck past Daniil Tarasov to make it 4-3 to the Red Wings. Brandsegg-Nygard’s goal was the difference-maker in the eventual 5-3 win and the newest milestone-setter for Norwegian-born players.

Per George Richards of NHL.com:

“Brandsegg-Nygard scored his first career game-winning goal. He became the sixth Norwegian player in NHL history with a game-winning goal alongside Mats Zuccarello (40), Emil Lilleberg (three), Patrick Thoresen (two), Espen Knutsen (two) and Andreas Martinsen (one). At 21 years old, he is the youngest of the group to score a winning tally.”

It didn’t take Brandsegg-Nygard long to set the record, playing in his 29th career game. It also makes one wonder what kind of damage he has in store as he continues to acclimate himself to the NHL.

Brandsegg-Nygard Adds Another Highlight To His Career Resume

Brandsegg-Nygard made history on draft night in 2024 when the Red Wings made him the first Norwegian-born player drafted in the first round. That was impressive, but at the time, Brandsegg-Nygard had yet to lace up the skates in an NHL game. Nobody knew how good he would be at the game’s highest level.

There was also the question of how fast Brandsegg-Nygard would transition his game from Europe to North America. Brandsegg-Nygard answered that question quickly, earning a spot on the Red Wings to open 2025-26. While he only stuck around for 14 games, his play at the AHL level in Grand Rapids earned him another long look this season, where he has stuck.

Brandsegg-Nygard currently has 10 points and three goals in 15 games, a plus-10, one game-winning goal, and an outrageous 70 hits. He also has eight takeaways, giving him an average of just over half per game.

Brandsegg-Nygard A Bright Spot For The Red Wings In A Dark Time

With the Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson situations still unresolved, the Red Wings needed someone like Brandsegg-Nygard to step up. Fans knew that Larkin would only be around for so long, while the Edvinsson situation could go in many different directions.

For a young player in his first full NHL season to make the impact Brandsegg-Nygard is making, it was a much-needed breath of fresh air. He also looks like a keeper in the top six as the Red Wings continue to reshape their lineup.

Given his power forward tendencies, Brandsegg-Nygard has added an edge that the Red Wings have lacked in recent seasons. That gives him the potential to be one of the best all-around young forwards in hockey.

If Brandsegg-Nygard sets a few more milestones, it will surprise fewer and fewer fans.