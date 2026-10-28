Red Wings Simon Edvinsson Trade Talks Gaining Steam In New Update

The Detroit Red Wings were hit with a pair of trades to make, with Dylan Larkin requesting out and Simon Edvinsson holding out ahead of the season. While Larkin’s deal can take more time to get done, Edvinsson has a time crunch to find a dance partner.

Edvinsson and the Red Wings have until Dec. 1 to either find a trade partner or sign a new contract for the left-shot defenseman to be eligible to play the remainder of the season. David Pagnotta noted that “Things are picking up” for both trade options, with multiple interested teams.

Red Wings Could Force Bidding War For Edvinsson

Detroit has the ball in their court. They could hold Edvinsson at a king’s ransom, and if nobody wants to play, they can force him to sit out if he still refuses to sign a contract.

The interested teams all have pieces that they can give up to make the biggest jump forward in the sweepstakes. If Detroit plays their cards right, they could land a solid return for Edvinsson.

Pagnotta noted that the involved teams included the St. Louis Blues, the Nashville Predators, and the Seattle Kraken. Seattle may be more inclined than the other two teams to deal picks in a possible trade, as the Kraken hold two in the 2027 draft.

Those three are not the only teams in conversation with Detroit, but they were the ones that Pagnotta noted were in the conversation.

Red Wings scouts have been at Blues games, among others, recently, and while there is thought that it is connected to Larkin, St. Louis is not on the 10-team list for the former Red Wings captain. Meanwhile, St. Louis does have highly rated prospects that might pique the interest of the Detroit front office.

Detroit Could Take Carolina’s Nikishin Approach

Similar to the Red Wings, the Carolina Hurricanes were in a contract holdout with defenseman Alexander Nikishin. After their own long negotiation, the Hurricanes agreed on a one-year deal for $3 million with their defenseman. Detroit could find itself in a similar boat if a trade is not completed ahead of the Dec. 1 deadline.

Even if the Red Wings still have the intention of dealing Edvinsson, they could sign him to a contract and then make a deal later this season if problems still arise.

Something else to note is that Nikishin was asking for upwards of $9 million in average annual value over a five-year contract. Edvinsson has been reported to be asking for the same AAV but tacking on two more seasons to the contract to make it a seven-year deal.

If Detroit refuses to shell out the money and the years, they could do what Carolina did: sign for one season at a discount and continue to work toward an extension or move on from him after that season.

Either way, a decision must be made in just over a month, with reports that talks are heating up, and the recent resolution of Nikishin, Detroit could be on the brink of a deal.