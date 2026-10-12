Todd McLellan Made A Candid Admission About Red Wings Distractions

Todd McLellan didn’t hold back following the Detroit Red Wings’ Saturday night shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

While McLellan had some positive takeaways for the Red Wings despite the loss, one admission stood out. Via Jonathan Mills of the Red Wings team site, McLellan addressed the numerous distractions facing the team. McLellan said:

“Our internal group – the guys that wear the uniforms, coaches, trainers – have done a real good job of shielding each other as much as they can, focusing on getting prepared to play. I’d be lying if I said everything going on wasn’t a distraction, but we have a responsibility to each other to focus on what we can control, and that’s what we do.”

Distractions can crush a team, especially early on. The Dylan Larkin trade saga remains front and center, even as Larkin remains an important part of the Red Wings. Ditto for the Simon Edvinsson contract situation as of Monday morning. Injuries have also taken a toll on the Red Wings. So has the absence of a full-time general manager.

Still, fans can net a positive here. McLellan zeroed in on focusing on what is in the team’s control. For the Red Wings, that means showing up in each game and focusing on the task in front of them.

Red Wings Have A Chance To Back Todd McLellan’s Words

The Red Wings have a three-game homestand this week vs. three hockey teams trying to find their way. On Tuesday night, Detroit will go head-to-head on national television vs. the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey is a deeper team than Detroit on paper and is looking to get consistent with their scoring.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers skate into Hockeytown on Thursday, and this is one that the Red Wings can’t let get away from them, regardless of the distractions. Philadelphia is off to a historically bad start, and there could be a major organizational shakeup if things don’t improve.

On Saturday, the San Jose Sharks come to town. San Jose is trying to finally turn the corner and earn its first playoff berth of the Macklin Celebrini era. Still, they remain a team on the outside looking in.

A Solid Week Could Send A Message To The NHL

If the Wings string together three wins or even take two out of three, it could pay dividends long-term. Showing up and refusing to let an opponent blow them out at home and playing nine good periods won’t prove that Detroit put its distractions in the rearview mirror. However, it will show the league and its fans that they’re managing the distractions well.

Ultimately, the Red Wings are in control of how they respond to distractions early in the season. If they remember that fact this week, Detroit could surprise everyone when the final whistle blows on Saturday night vs. San Jose. That odyssey begins on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. EDT when the Wings square off with New Jersey. Now, they need to embrace the challenge.