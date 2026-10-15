Canadiens Must Either Play Kirby Dach or Trade Him

The Montreal Canadiens have reached an awkward point with Kirby Dach.

The former third-overall pick is still just 25, but he has become a fourth-line winger whose ice time barely justifies his $3.6 million cap hit.

Dach has played fewer than 10 minutes in five consecutive games, including just 9:08 in Wednesday’s loss to the Washington Capitals. At this point, the Canadiens need to ask themselves a fairly straightforward question: What exactly are they getting out of keeping him in the lineup?

Montreal should limit Dach’s minutes if his performance doesn’t warrant a larger role. But keeping an expensive forward on the fourth line while giving him almost no opportunity to find his game is hardly an ideal use of roster or cap space.

The Canadiens could use that money more effectively, whether by giving a younger forward a chance or by trading Dach for a more conventional depth winger. And with his one-year contract expiring next summer, the clock is ticking.

If Montreal doesn’t intend to play him, it needs to start looking seriously at its alternatives.

Why Haven’t the Canadiens Traded Kirby Dach Yet?

The obvious explanation is that Montreal hasn’t received an offer it likes. Dach’s recent production and injury history make it difficult for the Canadiens to demand a significant return, particularly with his onerous cap hit attached.

The organization may believe there is still enough upside to justify holding on. Dach has shown flashes of the skill that made him a top-three draft pick. However, trading him would be an admission that the original trade to acquire him was a massive mistake.

There is also the possibility that general manager Kent Hughes views Dach as a potential piece in a larger transaction. Montreal has been linked to Dylan Larkin speculation, and a bigger package could theoretically give the Canadiens a way to move Dach while pursuing a more established center.

That remains speculation, not a confirmed plan. Still, it would explain why Montreal might be reluctant to move Dach in a standalone deal.

The problem is that waiting for the perfect trade can leave a team stuck with a player who has little role in its lineup. If the Canadiens aren’t prepared to give Dach meaningful minutes, they need to determine whether holding him serves any practical purpose.

Could Placing Kirby Dach on Waivers Be Montreal’s Best Option?

If a trade market fails to develop, the Canadiens could consider placing Dach on waivers and assigning him to the AHL. It would be a difficult decision for a former high draft pick, but it might make more sense than continuing to use him sparingly on the fourth line.

There is a financial benefit, as well. Under the 2026–27 buried-contract rules, Montreal would save approximately $1.225 million in cap space if Dach cleared waivers and was assigned to the minors. The remaining $2.375 million would still count against the NHL cap.

Would another team claim him? His $3.6 million cap hit could discourage potential suitors, especially given his limited role and impending unrestricted free agency. But Montreal shouldn’t assume he would clear; a team willing to take a chance on his upside could make a claim.

If he does pass through waivers, the Canadiens could use the roster flexibility to promote a younger forward or find a more affordable depth winger who can contribute on the fourth line.

There is another possibility: Montreal simply rides out Dach’s contract and lets him walk as a free agent next summer. That would avoid sacrificing assets to move him, but it would also mean carrying a largely unproductive roster spot for the rest of the season.

The Canadiens need to decide what matters more: preserving the possibility of a Dach revival or making better use of the roster spot and cap space. Right now, the status quo isn’t doing either side many favors.