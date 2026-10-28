Jacob Folwer Has Historic Game for Canadiens Against Blues

Montreal Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler had a historic night for the Habs in their Tuesday-night 2-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

The 21-year-old Fowler stopped all 46 shots on goal he faced from Blues shooters as he jumped into the Canadiens’ record books following his exceptional performance against St. Louis.

Jacob Fowler Enters Canadiens’ Record Books After Blues Game

Per StatsCentre, Fowler’s 46 saves were the most by a Canadiens goalie aged 21 or younger since the NHL began tracking saves in 1955-56.

“Most saves in a shutout by a goalie 21 or younger (since SV tracking began in 1955-56): 46- @CanadiensMTL Jacob Fowler (Tonight vs STL) 45- Bill Ranford (BOS, 2/21/1987 vs MNS) 45- Steve Mason (CBJ, 1/9/09 vs WSH) 45- Mason (CBJ, 4/9/10 vs DET) 43- Ranford (BOS, 10/26/86 vs CGY).”

In addition, Fowler had the third-most saves in a Canadiens win that was a shutout in the regular season or playoffs in franchise history.

“(Related) Most saves – #Habs goalie in a reg. season/playoff shutout: 52- Jacques Plante (11/22/1955 vs CHI) 48- Sam Montembeault (10/29/2024 vs TOR) 46- Fowler (Tonight vs the Blues) 45- Jake Allen (10/28/2021 vs SJ) 43- Carey Price (4/26/2015 vs OTT) 42- Three occurrences tied.”

(Related) Most saves – #Habs goalie in a reg. season/playoff shutout:52- Jacques Plante (11/22/1955 vs CHI)48- Sam Montembeault (10/29/2024 vs TOR)46- Fowler (Tonight vs the Blues)45- Jake Allen (10/28/2021 vs SJ)43- Carey Price (4/26/2015 vs OTT)42- Three occurrences tied https://t.co/gPfXv8i90T — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 28, 2026

Jacob Fowler Stealing Canadiens Starting Goalie Job

With yet another exceptional performance for the Canadiens, Fowler is stealing the starting job for the team.

Right now, Fowler’s numbers are amazing to look at: a 1.54 ERA, a .942 SV%, and 2 shutouts in seven games played.

They are far superior to the numbers produced so far by Jakub Dobes, who has a 4.47 GAA and a .847 SV%. Those are some ugly numbers, and it would be surprising if Fowler wasn’t officially anointed as the team’s starting goalie sooner rather than later, given Dobes’s struggles so far this season.

The Canadiens also have a third goalie, Sam Montembeault, who is currently on the IR with an injury, but who should be coming back to the team’s lineup at some point. But the Canadiens have been urged to trade Montembeault, as he has become expendable with the strong performance of Fowler and with Dobes ahead of him on the team’s depth chart.

Ultimately, having three goalies is a good problem to have, with Fowler leading the pack for the Habs.