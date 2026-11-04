Connor Hellebuyck Joins Exclusive Franchise Group After Win

The New Jersey Devils knocked off one of the NHL’s most high-octane teams on Tuesday. For Connor Hellebuyck, the win made history.

Hellebuyck has already made a good first impression with the Devils. But Tuesday’s big win over the Edmonton Oilers meant something more. Devils Media shared that Hellebuyck’s win:

“Per DevilsPR, Hellebuyck became the fourth goaltender in Devils franchise history to win each of his first three appearances with the team, following John Vanbiesbrouck (4 GP in 2000-01), Jonathan Bernier (3 GP in 2021-22) and Al Smith (3 GP in 1980-81).”

Hellebuyck only finished with an .857 save percentage, stopping 18 of the Oilers’ 21 shots. But it was more than enough to hold off one of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams. Hellebuyck now has a .900 save percentage and a 1.95 GAA with the Devils, along with a .667 quality starts percentage.

So far, Hellebuyck has been almost impossible to beat at even strength with New Jersey. He has a .944 save percentage with just three goals allowed on 54 shots against at even strength.

The power play is where teams are getting the best of Hellebuyck. But New Jersey’s special teams still have issues. He has allowed three goals on four shots faced when the Devils are on the penalty kill. Once Hellebuyck is more acclimated to the Devils, chances are he will step up and make some huge saves when needed.

Connor Hellebuyck Put Himself In Rare Company On Tuesday

John Vanbiesbrouck is one name that jumps out. He played in just nine games for the Devils and went 6-3-0 in parts of his age-37 and age-38 seasons. Vanbiesbrouck compiled a .924 save percentage, a 1.78 GAA, and a shutout with New Jersey. He won his first four (and all four) games with the Devils during the 2000-01 season.

Jonathan Bernier was a solid netminder between 2010-11 and 2021-22. Like Vanbiesbrouck, he didn’t see many games with the Devils, making eight starts and 10 appearances. He finished with a 4-4-1 record with New Jersey during the 2021-22 season, posting a .902 save percentage and a 3.06 GAA.

Al Smith technically never suited up for the Devils, but for their previous incarnation, the Colorado Rockies. In his first three games, Smith compiled a .932 save percentage and allowed just five goals on 74 shots faced. He ultimately wound up 9-18-4 with the Rockies, with an .835 save percentage and a 4.76 GAA.

Looking at the players in this exclusive club, they were all at the tail end of their respective careers. That won’t be the same deal with Hellebuyck. Chances are, he will join a few more exclusive clubs during his stint with the Devils.

Hellebuyck’s Presence Paying Early Dividends For The Devils

Since his debut, the Devils are 3-1-0, with their only blemish coming in a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche — a game that Jake Allen started. Besides getting the best of Edmonton, Hellebuyck has also scored wins over the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights, helping the Devils defeat some of the best teams the NHL has to offer.

Now, the question is: how much longer will Hellebuyck keep his streak going? New Jersey’s schedule gets a little easier, with teams like St. Louis, the New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs, and ultimately, the showdown with the Winnipeg Jets on the docket.

Hellebuyck will likely start at least half of those games. The challenge would be to keep playing at the same level he has been against the league’s best. Doing so will help ensure he extends that early winning streak.