Devils’ Connor Hellebuyck Issues Message to Jets Fans Ahead of Devils-Jets Clash

When the New Jersey Devils acquired Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets fans faced the heartbreak of losing such a loyal and valuable player.

Next week, the Devils will be facing the Jets for the first time since the trade was made official.

Ahead of the meeting, Hellebuyck sent a message to his fans.

Devils’ Connor Hellebuyck Shares Warm Message for Fans

Per Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, 33-year-old Hellebuyck sent a long and heartfelt message to his fanbase.

As Hellebuyck wrote in part of his statement, “I know my decision to request a trade was disappointing and frustrating for many people, especially those who supported me throughout my career. I understand those feelings, and I want everyone to know it was an extremely difficult decision.

“There were several considerations that went into my decision, including some very challenging circumstances involving my family. After a lot of thought and discussion, we ultimately felt that making a change was the best thing for our family. We’ve chosen to keep those personal circumstances private, and I hope people can respect that.”

Hellebuyck had an illustrious career in Winnipeg, but all good things must come to an end.

His new chapter has officially kicked off with the Devils, but he’s preparing to enter an emotional game against his former team.

Looking at Hellebuyck’s NHL Career

Hellebuyck is now in the midst of his 12th season playing in the National Hockey League.

Until this point, his entire professional career was spent with the Jets.

Winnipeg selected him with the No. 9 pick in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL draft.

On Oct. 23, 2026, he was traded to the Devils in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2029, a seventh-round draft pick in 2027, Nick Bjugstad, Alexander Command, Nico Daws and Dawson Mercer.

Since landing in New Jersey, he’s appeared in three games and has posted a 1.95 goals-against average with a clean .900 save percentage.

He owns a career 2.58 GAA with a .916 SV%.