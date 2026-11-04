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Devils’ Connor Hellebuyck Issues Message to Jets Fans Ahead of Devils-Jets Clash

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Connor Hellebuyck
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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 03: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the New Jersey Devils prepares to play against the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center on November 03, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

When the New Jersey Devils acquired Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets fans faced the heartbreak of losing such a loyal and valuable player.

Next week, the Devils will be facing the Jets for the first time since the trade was made official.

Ahead of the meeting, Hellebuyck sent a message to his fans.

Devils’ Connor Hellebuyck Shares Warm Message for Fans

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the New Jersey Devils warms up before a game against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on October 27, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Per Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, 33-year-old Hellebuyck sent a long and heartfelt message to his fanbase.

As Hellebuyck wrote in part of his statement, “I know my decision to request a trade was disappointing and frustrating for many people, especially those who supported me throughout my career. I understand those feelings, and I want everyone to know it was an extremely difficult decision.

“There were several considerations that went into my decision, including some very challenging circumstances involving my family. After a lot of thought and discussion, we ultimately felt that making a change was the best thing for our family. We’ve chosen to keep those personal circumstances private, and I hope people can respect that.”

Hellebuyck had an illustrious career in Winnipeg, but all good things must come to an end.

His new chapter has officially kicked off with the Devils, but he’s preparing to enter an emotional game against his former team.

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the New Jersey Devils exits the ice after the first period against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on October 27, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Looking at Hellebuyck’s NHL Career

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyMILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of Team United States celebrate a 2-1 victory against Canada in overtime for the gold medal during the Men’s Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Hellebuyck is now in the midst of his 12th season playing in the National Hockey League.

Until this point, his entire professional career was spent with the Jets.

Winnipeg selected him with the No. 9 pick in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL draft.

On Oct. 23, 2026, he was traded to the Devils in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2029, a seventh-round draft pick in 2027, Nick Bjugstad, Alexander Command, Nico Daws and Dawson Mercer.

Since landing in New Jersey, he’s appeared in three games and has posted a 1.95 goals-against average with a clean .900 save percentage.

Connor Hellebuyck
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 19: Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets tends goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden on March 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins won 6-1. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

He owns a career 2.58 GAA with a .916 SV%.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Devils’ Connor Hellebuyck Issues Message to Jets Fans Ahead of Devils-Jets Clash

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