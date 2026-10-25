Rangers’ Alexis Lafrenière: 5 Fast Facts About New York’s Superstar

The New York Rangers are primarily led by Alexis Lafrenière, who has posted nine goals so far this season.

With 15 points, he is trailing Adam Fox (16) on New York’s leaderboard.

As one of the organization’s key headliners, here are five fast facts every fan should know about him.

5 Fast Facts About the Rangers’ Alexis Lafrenière

1. His Game-Day Naps Started Early in Life

Lafrenière had a known habit of snoozing before games.

According to NHL.com’s Mike G. Morreale on Oct. 4, 2020, this started when the star forward was young.

“If you ask my parents, they’ll tell you that at a very young age, about novice or pee-wee, I already started taking afternoon naps on game days,” Lafrenière said, per Morreale.

For many players, pre-game anxiety would seemingly prevent a nap, but he made it a ritual at a young age.

2. He Had To Choose Between Hockey and Baseball

Lafrenière stated he was equally talented at baseball in his early teens.

“I was probably as good in baseball as I was in hockey when I was 13,” he said, as further reported by Morreale. “For me, my passion for hockey was bigger. I liked baseball too and I had fun playing, but I had to choose one sport and it was pretty obvious that I’d choose hockey over baseball.”

He played shortstop.

3. His Younger Sister Stepped In As His Goalie During Shooting Sessions

His little sister Lori-Jane would occasionally step in goal for him during his shooting sessions outside.

Lafrenière recalled “begging her” to throw on goaltending equipment and play in the net for hours as he smacked pucks her way.

Perhaps she’s also to thank for credit for his scoring success these days.

4. Patrick Kane Was His Favorite Player Growing Up

Per his hockeycanada.ca profile, Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks was his favorite player growing up.

Kane, now in his age-37 season, was a No. 1 draft pick back in 2007.

In 2020, Lafreniere became a No. 1 draft pick.

Kane was a major influence for him growing up, guiding him to who he is today.

5. He Led Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Skaters in Key Metrics

Lafrenière led QMJHL skaters in both assists and points.

He logged 35 goals and 77 assists for 112 points across 52 games, ultimately leading him to the Jean Béliveau Trophy in 2020.

At the time of this writing, the Rangers are riding a 7-5-1 overall record.

This places them second in the Metropolitan Division, trailing the Carolina Hurricanes (9-2-2).

On Monday, Oct. 26, New York will take on the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. ET.

Fortunately, this is a home game for the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.