NHL Alumni Association Issues Statement Following Ron Duguay’s Passing

The hockey world is mourning the loss of Ron Duguay. He was 69. The NHL Alumni Association issued a statement, extending its condolences to Duguay’s friends and family.

Duguay’s partner, Sarah Palin, confirmed that the former New York Rangers center had passed away. His family previously announced his 2024 cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Duguay was selected 13th overall by the Rangers in the 1977 NHL Draft. He played in 12 seasons in the NHL, eight of which were with the Rangers.

Duguay played in 864 NHL games, scoring 274 goals and adding 346 assists for a total of 620 points. He reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Rangers in 1979. However, they were defeated by the Montreal Canadiens.

After his retirement, the former Rangers center transitioned into broadcasting, spending 11 years as a hockey analyst for MSG Network.

NHL Alumni Association Issues Statement After Ron Duguay’s Passing

The NHL Alumni Association issued a statement on its social media pages after Ron Duguay‘s partner, Sarah Palin, confirmed his passing.

“Today, the NHL Alumni family mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, a cherished member of our hockey family whose legacy reaches far beyond the game he loved so dearly. Ron lived life with an extraordinary passion, an infectious smile, and a heart that was truly larger than life. Above all else, his deepest and most sincere love was for his family. They were his greatest pride, his greatest joy, and always closest to his heart,” the NHL Alumni Association wrote on its Facebook page.

“His dedication and passion for the game of hockey were unwavering. Hockey was more than a sport to Ron; it was part of who he was, a lifelong love that he carried with pride and shared generously with others.”

Duguay’s Generosity Fondly Remembered by the Alumni Association

In its statement following Duguay’s passing, the NHL Alumni Association reflected on the former Rangers center’s personality and generosity. Duguay’s personality and willingness to help out when needed were highlighted as some of his most admirable traits.

“Perhaps what made Ron most special was his humanity. His genuine compassion, kindness, and willingness to help others always extended beyond himself. He cared deeply, gave generously of his heart, and had a remarkable way of making everyone around him feel valued and appreciated,” the NHL Alumni Association wrote on Facebook.

“Ron greeted each day with the biggest smile, an incredible zest for life, and a positive outlook that shone through everything he saw, everything he did, and every life he touched. He will be remembered not only for the player he was, but for the extraordinary person he was.”

The Alumni Association extended its condolences and well wishes to Duguay’s family during this difficult time.

“His warmth, his laughter, his kindness, and his beautiful spirit will forever remain in the hearts of his family, friends, teammates, and the entire NHL Alumni community. Our deepest love and heartfelt condolences go out to Ron’s family and all those fortunate enough to have known and loved him. Rest in peace, Ron. Your smile, your heart, and your love of life will never be forgotten.”