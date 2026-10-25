Rangers Announce Signing of Veteran Goalie

The New York Rangers announced on Sunday that they have signed goalie James Reimer to a one-year contract after releasing him from a PTO.

Reimer had been playing with the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack but was released early on Sunday morning amidst trade rumors that would have seen New York land a goalie from another organization due to starter Igor Shesterkin being out for the season.

However, instead of letting Reimer go completely, the Rangers have signed him to a big-league deal instead.

Rangers Sign James Reimer

Per the Rangers, the team has signed Reimer to a one-year, $850,000 league minimum contract.

“#NYR are signing goalie James Reimer, who was released from his AHL PTO today with Hartford to make it happen.”

The Rangers needed another goalie with Shesterkin out for the year. The team has been running with Dylan Garand as its starter ever since, and while Garand has been playing well in his rookie NHL season, the team did not want to give him too heavy a workload and thus is bringing in the veteran Reimer, who has proven to be a valuable backup goalie in the NHL over the years.

James Reimer NHL Career

The 38-year-old Reimer was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the 99th overall pick that draft.

Reimer made his NHL debut in 2010 for the Maple Leafs and spent parts of the first six seasons of his career with the Maple Leafs before he was traded to the San Jose Sharks in 2016. Since then, he has played for the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, the Sharks again, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, and most recently, the Ottawa Senators.

In his NHL career, which has been 16 seasons and counting, Reimer is 232-191-67 with a 2.87 GAA and a .909 SV% for his career.

While he may no longer be a starting-caliber goalie like he was earlier in his career for the Maple Leafs, Reimer is a capable backup who can spell Garand when he needs a rest while also providing valuable leadership in the Rangers’ locker room.