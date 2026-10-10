Rangers Get Worst Possible News on Shesterkin Injury

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is out for the season. Following an injury on Friday, a status report on the netminder was unclear. Saturday morning, it was revealed that the worst possible outcome is the reality.

Shesterkin left last night’s game against the Capitals with a lower-body injury. Some were concerned it was an ankle break. Others a ligament tear. We’ll update this article as soon as those details are learned. Regardless, it’s serious.

Compounding the bad news, the Rangers have also announced that Joonas Korpisalo is out another four weeks and Joe Veleno is out for three months.

Mollie Walker writes, “Worst-case scenario for Rangers with Igor Shesterkin. Devastating news for a team that is off to such a great start, which No. 31 had such a hand in. Rookie Dylan Garand goes from last round of training camp cuts as third-stringer to Blueshirts No. 1 for at least the next month.”

The Rangers Were Relying on Shesterkin

Shesterkin was 3-1-0 in five starts with a 1.79 goals-against average and .927 save percentage this season. He also scored his first NHL goal in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 1.

This is a Rangers team that has built almost everything around him. He’s their superstar and highest-paid player. “Definitely not a good feeling for anyone seeing anyone on your team go down, especially a guy like that who’s kind of the pillar on the back end there,” said defenseman Adam Fox.” “You know, it (stinks). Obviously, we’re hoping for the best for him.”

If the club doesn’t find a solution, fans and pundits will predict that the Rangers are done. Without a solution, they’re unlikely to be playoff contenders.

Now What For the Rangers?

Under current NHL rules, teams only get full salary cap relief if an injured player is ruled out for the entire season, including playoffs. If Shesterkin is not expected for the playoffs, the Rangers can fully use his $11.56 million cap hit elsewhere.

That may lead some to focus on the status of Connor Hellebuyck and his trade speculation. The Rangers may now have the cap space, but they’ll need the assets to offer Winnipeg, and Hellebuyck’s approval via his no-trade clause.

This still isn’t a slam dunk option. With Hellebuyck’s $8.5 million cap hit running through 2031, pairing it with Shesterkin’s near-$12 million would mean roughly $20 million tied up in goaltending.

The Rangers may have to look at other goaltending options around the market. If they’re not keen on adding a goalie who is both expensive and locked into a long-term deal, GM Chris Drury may look at short-term targets like Sam Montembeault out of Montreal.

Kevin Weekes writes, “Do NYR make a play for Helleybucyk for the year? Gustavsson? Blackwood? Jonathan Quick return to playing? Mrazek is ready to play I’m told. Reimer?