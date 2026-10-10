A Shesterkin Season-Ending Injury Opens Door For Blockbuster Trade

If the New York Rangers just lost Igor Shesterkin for the season, there might be light at the end of a very dark tunnel. It’s too early to assume Shesterkin’s injury from Friday night is season-ending, but if it is, a lifeline might exist in Winnipeg, where the Jets and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck are still at odds.

Shesterkin’s Injury Status Is Unclear

Shesterkin was forced to leave the game, and he did not put weight on his right leg as he left the ice. It doesn’t look promising, but that doesn’t mean he’s done for the season.

Dr. Harjas Grewal — who often comments his professional opinion on hockey injuries — wrote, “Goalie injuries are always tough due to all that gear. My concern would be an ankle fracture (4-12+ weeks) for Shesterkin… Perhaps there’s rotation I can’t see, and it’s an ankle sprain (depends on severity, often 4-6 weeks) instead.”

That would be a tough pill to swallow, but the good news is that Shesterkin would ultimately be back sometime this season.

Rangers’ captain J.T. Miller commented on the Shesterkin injury: “It’s awful. He’s a pillar of this team. It stinks. Obviously, it’s young. We don’t even know what’s going on, but to see him leave the game is a shock to all of us. At the same time, it means we got to step up to a man to try to get the job done, especially for G [Dylan Garand].”

How The Cap Hit Would Work for The Rangers

It’s a big ask to put the 2026-27 campaign in the hands of Garand. However, the Rangers might not have a choice. Salary cap relief is limited to the league average salary if the player is expected to return that season. Full relief is only allowed if the player is ruled out for both the regular season and playoffs. In this case, if Shesterkin can return before the regular season ends, the Rangers can’t go out and spend his $11.56 million on another player.

Before the new salary cap rules came into effect, a team could get relief up to the injured player’s full cap hit, with no maximum. As long as they cleared the space before the player returned, there were no obstacles or red tape to navigate. If the player returned in the playoffs and not the regular season, the cap ceiling could be exceeded without penalty.

It no longer works that way.

Does That Rule Out Connor Hellebuyck?

Some will immediately look toward the Winnipeg Jets if the Shesterkin injury is long-term. To some degree, it’s understandable why. But it’s not that simple.

While a season-ending injury opens the door to a Hellebuyck trade, there are hurdles to jump.

Hellebuyck only makes sense if Shesterkin is out for the season, or close to it. Even then, the Rangers would need cap room, a goalie or assets to send to Winnipeg, and Hellebuyck’s approval (he holds a no-trade clause). The Jets’ ask is steep, and it’s unclear Winnipeg sees anything on the Rangers roster that they’d quickly jump on.

A cheaper rental or a smaller move is more likely than a blockbuster. Why? Because Hellebuyck’s cap hit is $8.5 million through 2031. Shesterkin’s cap hit is nearly $12 million, so the Rangers would be carrying roughly $20 million in goalies after this season.

Depending on how desperate the Rangers get and how bad the Shesterkin injury is will impact all of this. But even if the Rangers move all of the eggs from the Shesterkin basket to the Hellebuyck basket, it’s not an easy deal to make.