Rangers Linked to Hellebuyck Trade, But Not the Way You’d Think

Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday’s Headlines segment that the New York Rangers might play a significant role in a Connor Hellebuyck trade. Interestingly, it’s not in the way many would think.

Noting that the Rangers might be looking to do something with their goaltending — they lost Igor Shesterkin for the season to injury — they aren’t interested in adding Hellebuyck and his $8.5 million salary. What they might do is trade for another goalie, thus opening the spot for a team to go add Hellebuyck.

What Did Friedman Say About the Rangers’ Role Here?

It wasn’t clear if this meant a possible three-team trade or a separate deal that would precede a Hellebuyck move, but Friedman believes the Rangers could set a Hellebuyck trade in motion.

He explained:

“I still think the Rangers could have a lot to say on what could happen here. Not for Hellebuyck, but to make potentially another move that could open up the goalie market. Our teammate Frank Seravalli reported that the Kings interest is there. Carolina was there today, but it’s been very hard for them to make a match, even though they’re interested.”

As for who the Rangers might target? There are options.

Who Might the Rangers Be Targeting?

In Carolina, the Hurricanes have Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov. In Los Angeles, the Kings have Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg. In Buffalo, the Sabers have Alex Lyon, Colten Ellis, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Each could be moved, but some have different trade protections worked into their deals.

For example, it is not believed that Luukkonen would waive to go to Winnipeg, but he might be open to joining the Rangers. If so, New York could make a deal with Buffalo, who could then flip the pieces (plus additional assets) they get in their trade with the Rangers to the Jets for Hellebuyck.

New York probably doesn’t want a huge long-term financial commitment. That’s why Hellebuyck isn’t on their radar. Any goalie with a long-term, expensive contract won’t be either.

Kochetkov and Bussi are both signed to financially friendly deals that wouldn’t hurt the Rangers.

Is Hellebuyck Likely to Be Traded Soon?

With his suspension lifting on Friday and the Jets not wanting him back, they may be inclined to trade Hellebuyck sooner rather than later. Friedman says the Jets aren’t going to make a deal just to make it, but the organization likely doesn’t want to pay Hellebuyck long-term to stay away. And, if the Rangers are feeling the pressure to find a goalie, they might make a move soon.

Once that door opens, a hole is created because of that Rangers trade; teams might call the Jets with reasonable offers. That’s all the Jets have wanted this whole time.