Auston Matthews Just Said What Maple Leafs Fans Want to Hear

The Toronto Maple Leafs put on their strongest performance of the season, defeating the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Saturday night. William Nylander and Auston Matthews led the Maple Leafs and dominated right from puck drop.

William Nylander tied a career-high of five points on Saturday night, while Auston Matthews added two goals and two assists to lead the Maple Leafs to victory. The win moved the Maple Leafs’ record to 3-2-1 for the season. Postgame, Matthews spoke on Nylander’s performance and how valuable he was against the Avalanche.

Auston Matthews Compliments William Nylander Play

“He was great. I thought he was just skating all over the puck, making plays,” Matthews said. “Beautiful pass on the power play to me, and he was just all over tonight. One of those games where it just seemed like he had the puck on his stick a lot and he was making things happen. It’s a big-time game from him.”

Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller added to what Matthews had said about Nylander postgame.

“Well, he was skating. I think it must have been the first goal, where he makes the nice pass to Blankenburg. Back it up 10 seconds: He’s in on the forecheck, he wins a puck battle, and that sets the whole thing up. And then he’s allowed to get the opportunity to make the next play because he made the first one by skating on the forecheck and winning a battle.”

The Matthews and Nylander duo was strong in all areas of the ice, especially the offensive zone. In the middle frame, Matthews set up Nylander for the tying goal, and Nylander returned the favour, finding Matthews to extend the Maple Leafs’ lead to two in the third period. Matthews and Nylander built chemistry and got stronger throughout the contest alongside 2026 first overall selection, Gavin McKenna. With Tavares out of the lineup Saturday, the Penn State product got his first chance on the Maple Leafs top line.

Gavin McKenna Getting the Chance on the First Line “He’s elite. He’s super skilled and smart. He has such a good IQ and can see the play before it’s developing, and he’s an easy guy to read off of,” Matthews said of McKenna.

“He’s playing good. You know what I mean? We’re not just giving that to him. He’s earned that. You can see down the road where this is going to go with him. But for now, at that young age, if he’s earned it, we’re going to give him a crack to do that.” Hiller said postgame. “It doesn’t mean he’ll start there every night, but when he’s playing well, and he’s on, then he’s going to get those shifts.”

Matthews has looked as he has returned to form during the early stages of the 2026-27 season, scoring at the rate fans are accustomed to. Through the team’s first six contests, Matthews has recorded four goals and ten points.