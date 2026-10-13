Chris Tanev Injury Opens the Door for Whitecloud to Maple Leafs

One of the most recent Toronto Maple Leafs rumors has been the interest in Calgary Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud. And with Chris Tanev hitting the shelf, the rumor makes total sense.

The chatter has suggested that the Maple Leafs were looking for a second-pairing blueliner to bolster the team’s lineup.

Now, with Tanev out of commission for the foreseeable future, it might be time for the Leafs to seriously look into Whitecloud.

The Flames are going to hell in a handbasket at warp speed. The team has been downright awful, and it only seems like a matter of time before it begins selling off pieces. That’s why now might be the right time to pull the trigger on this deal.

That assertion, of course, depends on how serious Chris Tanev’s injury really is.

One could even venture to say that GM John Chayka knew it was just a matter of time before Tanev went down again. And so, he’s been doing his due diligence to support the Maple Leafs’ blue line.

Again, this entire conversation hinges on Tanev’s health. And even though past performance is no indication of future results, it’s safe to assume that the 36-year-old’s injury history does not paint a rosy picture for Toronto.

Chris Tanev’s Absence Will Force Toronto’s Hand

Let’s assume the worst for a minute, here. Suppose that the hit Chris Tanev took on Saturday night somehow re-aggravated the injury for which he needed surgery. That situation could put him out of the lineup for a considerable chunk of the season, if not the entire year.

And if that were the case, wouldn’t it make sense to pull the trigger now?

That would make sense if the Maple Leafs had the certitude of Tanev’s injury at this point.

But even if he wasn’t lost for the season, the Leafs would do well to land Whitecloud anyway The 29-year-old would be an upgrade over someone like Troy Stecher, though they play on different sides.

Then again, there’s the acquisition cost to consider. There is a ton of interest in the Flames defenseman from various teams around the league. So, Calgary could set a high price tag and stick to the Maple Leafs if they so choose.

But there might just be a situation in which Chayka can pry Whitecloud away without surrendering significant pieces.

And if he can do that, trading for a Chris Tanev replacement makes all the sense in the world.

Maple Leafs Will Likely Try In-House Options First

Yes, advocating for trade should draw plenty of nods from fans and observers. But the fact is that the Maple Leafs will likely try in-house options first before making a splash.

To begin with, the Leafs called up Marshall Rifai to fill the seventh defenseman spot in the lineup. Rifai is a physical guy who can play about 10 minutes a night on a bottom pairing. He’ll be riding the press box for now as Nick Blankenburg gets an opportunity to show what he can do in place of Chris Tanev. If that move works out, the Maple Leafs might not need to push the button just yet.

If anything, it’ll buy the organization some time.

Leafs fans should still keep an eye out. Chayka has an itchy trigger finger and has shown he’s not afraid to deploy the nukes. So, there might be a big one in the pipeline sooner rather than later.