Easton Cowan Praised by Jim Hiller for Exceeding Expectations

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller praised young forward Easton Cowan for exceeding his expectations so far this season.

The 21-year-old Cowan is in his sophomore season in the NHL, and he has looked terrific so far for the Maple Leafs, scoring four goals and 10 points in 11 games played while getting time on the team’s top line alongside superstar captain Auston Matthews.

His strong play has not been lost on his coach, who has been blown away by what he’s seen from the second-year Ontario native.

Jim Hiller Praises Easton Cowan

Speaking to reporters after the Maple Leafs downed the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 in Tuesday night’s game, Hiller praised Cowan for his incredible play so far this season for Toronto.

“We’ve talked about him a lot. I can’t say enough good things about him, honestly. He’s exceeded my expectations, and I had high expectations for him. But I’ve told you, he told me this is what he was going to do. He’s living up to his end of the bargain. Now he’s a regular penalty killer. He’s a good player, and he’s going to have a great career,” Hiller said.

“A lot of players have high expectations for themselves. But as a young player, it’s hard to fulfill those expectations this early, especially some of the stuff with his game that he had to change a little bit. But he’s done it. He’s done it so far.”

Easton Cowan Showing Increased Maturity

Despite being just 21 years old, Hiller praised Cowan’s mental and physical maturity, which have helped him elevate his game to a whole new level.

“I think it’s just the physical maturity and the mental maturity, too. I shouldn’t say mental maturity—just understanding how the NHL works. It’s one thing how junior works. It’s one thing how the American League works. How does the NHL work? You’ve got to understand that. I think he’s gotten there,” Hiller said.

If Cowan can continue to play as well as he has so far, the Maple Leafs will have a good chance at getting back into the playoffs this season.