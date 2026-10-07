Fans and pundits reacted after Maple Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna scored his first NHL goal. They complimented McKenna for the release on his shot and expressed optimism for his future.

McKenna, 18, was selected 1st overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2026 NHL Draft. As a result, he entered the league with a lot of pressure, especially in a market like Toronto.

McKenna had failed to get on the scoresheet in his first three games. That led to some fans questioning whether he is ready for the NHL. However, the Leafs rookie silenced all the doubters with his first goal.

McKenna also added an assist on John Tavares’ goal earlier in the 2nd period.

Fans and Pundits React to Maple Leafs Rookie Gavin McKenna’s First NHL Goal

Fans and pundits immediately weighed in after Gavin McKenna scored his first NHL goal. It was a sigh of relief for McKenna, who will no longer have to deal with questions about his failure to score.

“McKenna with his first. 2 points tonight now. Happy for him. Kid is going to be so nasty,” former NHLer and Spittin Chiclets co-host Ryan Whitney wrote on X.

“The kid’s making a case to play with 34 [Matthews] right there,” former NHLer and Leafs Morning Take co-host Jay Rosehill wrote on X.

“Kid’s gonna play loose now. Got his confidence,” a fan wrote on X.

“5 seconds of ice time with Matthews and has his first goal,” another fan wrote on X.

“Not a Leafs fan but pretty damn happy Gavin McKenna shut a lot of people up tonight,” Bardown’s Jesse Pollock wrote on X.

“What a catch and release by McKenna. Gorgeous goal,” wrote another fan on X.

“Gavin McKenna with a sweet rip for his first NHL goal,” another fan wrote.

Toronto is back in action on Thursday, when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights. The Leafs will see a familiar face in that game, as they face former teammate Mitch Marner.

McKenna Reacts After Scoring His First NHL Goal in Leafs’ Win Over Predators

McKenna also shared his reaction after scoring his first NHL goal. The Leafs rookie admitted that scoring his first goal removed the pressure that was weighing on him.

“Yeah, it’s a big night. I think our team, we had a slow start but stuck with it and I don’t think in that room we thought we were going to lose. So, obviously that brings confidence to yourself and to get those first few [points], it feels good. Good monkey off the back,” McKenna said during a post-game interview with TSN. “I didn’t even realize it went in. The goalie kind of blocked it a little bit. But then when I saw the puck land, it was no better feeling.”

McKenna joked that his parents’ absence when he scored his first goal may have been a sign for them to stay home. He then expressed gratitude to them for supporting his hockey journey.

“Might have to stay home,” McKenna laughed. “No, I’m just kidding. That was for you guys. Love you guys. That feels pretty special. I can’t thank you guys enough, wouldn’t be here without you guys.”