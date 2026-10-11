Gavin McKenna Ties Maple Leafs 42-Year-Old Record for Teens

Toronto Maple Leafs star Gavin McKenna tied a team record as the first 18-year-old player since 1984 to get a point in three straight games.

McKenna had an assist on William Nylander’s second-period goal against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night in Denver, which allowed him to tie an old team record in the process.

Gavin McKenna Ties Old Maple Leafs Team Record

Per the NHL, McKenna’s assist on Nylander’s goal gave him three straight games with a point, tying Russ Courtnall’s team record for a three-game point streak by a Maple Leafs player who was 18 years old or younger. Courtnall set that record all the way back in 1984.

“Gavin McKenna factored on William Nylander’s first goal to extend his point streak to three contests, a run that started with his first NHL point for the @MapleLeafs (Oct. 6 vs. NSH),” the league wrote on X.

“Gavin McKenna (1-3—4) became the first Maple Leafs player age 18 or younger to record a point in three straight contests since Russ Courtnall (3-7—10 in 7 GP from March 3-14, 1984).”

Gavin McKenna Is a Rookie Phenom

McKenna was selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

After a slow start to his rookie season, McKenna has really ramped it up over the last few games with one goal and three assists during his point streak.

It’s been very impressive to watch, as Maple Leafs fans are starting to get a glimpse of why he was taken first overall and considered the consensus top pick in this year’s draft.

He is one of the most skilled young players in the league and has really started to show it as of late.

As the years go on, McKenna should continue to improve and be one of the league’s leading scorers in no time, though the Maple Leafs are in no rush for that, as the youngster is playing a complementary role right now with so many veterans on the team’s roster.

Either way, it’s been fun to see how well McKenna has been playing, and tying Courtnall’s 42-year-old team record is certainly a confidence booster.