Insider Shuts Down Auston Matthews Rumors With Blunt Take on Maple Leafs

As with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, or Zach Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets, departure storylines involving Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs never seem to go away. Talk of him leaving certainly ramps up when the Maple Leafs aren’t playing all that well.

But, like the McDavid and Werenski storylines, there’s not much to rumor that any of these players want out — at least, not for now.

The latest report that suggests Matthews has had no desire to leave Toronto comes from NHL insider David Pagnotta.

Matthews’ Feelings for Toronto Are Genuine

When Auston Matthews said he wanted to stay in Toronto, he wasn’t just talking. According to Pagnotta, the Maple Leafs’ captain meant it. “He’s been adamant about this. He’s tried to articulate this as much as he can, and everyone still likes to speculate,” said Pagnotta.

“Everything I’ve been told has been genuine. From him and his camp, from people around him. That he wants to stay in Toronto. If this team is going to keep winning, or is on the trajectory to winning, then he wants to be part of it.”

Matthews Wants To Help The Maple Leafs Succeed

Matthews has a lot invested in the Maple Leafs. He’s not about to walk away. Things would only change if he ever got the impression that the organization wasn’t trying to win. It’s clear, with all the changes new GM John Chayka has made, they’re trying.

“To see the team succeed, to see McKenna come into his own, to see other players on this team do well, without question, that’s going to be a factor for him in wanting to stay here.”

Any good player needs a good team around him. In Edmonton, where McDavid has been the best player in the NHL over the past several seasons, even he has struggled, and he’s got one of the best linemates in Leon Draisaitl helping try to get Edmonton over the hump. The Leafs need more than just Matthews to carry the load.

His job, and it sounds like he’s taking it seriously, is to make others around him better.

Matthews Rumors Are Just Rumors

Talk like Matthews leaving is going to remain. Until he signs another extension or the Leafs are regular contenders, people will always question his motivations. That said, even as the Maple Leafs try to play more consistently and battle through injuries, Matthews has never asked for a trade.

Every bit of speculation is little more than fans and analysts trying to come up with a juicy headline. Toronto is the center of the hockey universe, so the chatter has a platform that allows an opinion to suddenly become news.