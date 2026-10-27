John Chayka Explains Why Ben Danford Isn’t With Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka explained why the team hasn’t called up Ben Danford from the Toronto Marlies yet.

Danford, who is Toronto’s No. 1 defense prospect, has not been called up by the team despite a rash of injuries on the blueline.

But there’s a reason for that, says Chayka.

John Chayka Explains Ben Danford Not Being Called Up

Speaking to reporters, Chayka explained why Danford has not been called up to the big-league team.

“He’s a good young prospect for us. I love he’s in the American League. Obviously, he won a championship there last year, which gives him a lot of good runway. He’s with (Marlies assistant) Mark Giordano, who’s a great developer. As we think about it more broadly as an organization, especially the defence position, he’s a prospect that could play 10, 15 years for us,” Chayka said.

“For us, it’s about the long term with him and making sure that if and when he does get called up, it’s when he’s ready and he’s in a position to help us win at the NHL level. And right now he’s doing a great job and playing big minutes and all situations and developing, evolving his game. I got a chance to go see him play not the last two games but the two games before that and was really positive with his progress.”

Maple Leafs Taking Long-View With Ben Danford

As Chayka noted, there is no rush to call up the 20-year-old Danford, who the Maple Leafs see as an important piece on their blueline for many years to come.

While Danford has played well for the Marlies this season, he is still very young in his pro hockey career, and he has plenty that he can learn with the Marlies playing under the tutelage of former Norris Memorial Trophy winner Mark Giordano.

Maple Leafs fans understandably want to see Danford called up as he’s a good prospect who would likely improve the team’s defense, but at the same time, there is no rush on calling the young defender up just yet to the big leagues.