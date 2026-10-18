Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Lands Devils’ Jonas Siegenthaler for Huge Draft Haul

The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a slow start to a season that they hope will take them back to the playoffs after missing out for the first time since 2016. But a new trade pitch published Saturday would help the Leafs fortify their blue line, at the cost of a blow to their future development.

In the new proposed trade, Jonas Siegenthaler would head to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the New Jersey Devils would collect a first-round pick, two second-rounders and a prospect.

The package comes from a proposal on the PuckGM trade simulator. New Jersey would receive defenseman William Villeneuve, Colorado’s 2027 first-round pick, and Toronto’s second-round picks in 2027 and 2028.

Siegenthaler and Villeneuve: Career Profiles

Siegenthaler, a left-shot defenseman listed at 6-foot-2 and 218 pounds, was born May 6, 1997, in Zurich, Switzerland. The Washington Capitals drafted him 57th overall in 2015, and New Jersey acquired him in an April 2021 trade. He signed a five-year, $17 million contract in July 2022 that runs through 2027-28 and includes a 10-team no-trade list, according to PuckPedia.

Across 456 NHL games, the totals show 10 goals and 73 assists. He set a career high with 21 points in 2022-23 and recorded 16 assists in 82 games last season. The son of a Swiss father and Thai mother, he is believed to be the NHL’s first player of Thai descent.

“It’s really special to show the kids what you can achieve,” Siegenthaler said, according to NHL.com. He hosted a youth hockey camp in Thailand in June 2024. He also won silver with Switzerland at the 2025 World Championship.

Villeneuve, a 6-foot-2 right-shot defenseman, was born March 20, 2002, in Sherbrooke, Quebec. Toronto drafted him 122nd overall in 2020. He won the Memorial Cup with the Saint John Sea Dogs in 2022 after a 56-point QMJHL season. He then logged 120 points in 226 AHL games with the Toronto Marlies, according to Elite Prospects. He added 23 points in 24 games during the Marlies’ 2026 Calder Cup run.

Villeneuve has played three NHL games without recording a point. Toronto re-signed him in July to a two-year, $1.75 million contract, according to PuckPedia‘s Villeneuve profile. He is currently listed out with a knee injury.

Cap Impact, Draft Picks and Who Benefits

Toronto’s projected payroll sits at $110.65 million against a $104 million ceiling, though long-term injured reserve leaves $4.925 million in current space, according to PuckPedia‘s Maple Leafs data. Siegenthaler’s $3.4 million hit would absorb most of that room. The Leafs’ defense already includes Darren Raddysh at $8.5 million, Morgan Rielly at $7.5 million and Jake McCabe at $4.51 million.

New Jersey projects $69,131 in cap space on a $103.93 million hit, according to PuckPedia‘s Devils information. Swapping Siegenthaler’s $3.4 million for Villeneuve’s $875,000 would free $2.525 million. Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes each count $9 million, and Brett Pesce counts $5.5 million.

On PuckPedia’s pick value scale, Colorado’s 2027 first rates 14.49, and each Toronto second rates 5.71, for a combined 25.91.

Would the Devils really make this trade? Siegenthaler averaged 17:11 of even-strength ice time last season and 1:42 per game on the penalty kill. Villeneuve is injured and has three NHL games of experience, so he cannot fill that role now. Siegenthaler’s no-trade list also restricts where New Jersey can send him. The return arrives as picks and cap flexibility rather than immediate help.

Who comes out ahead? The cap and pick figures favor New Jersey, which gains $2.525 million in space and picks valued at 25.91. Toronto adds a defender with 456 NHL games while giving up picks and absorbing salary on a payroll projected over the cap.

Who says no?