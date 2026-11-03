Maple Leafs Forward Bo Groulx Clears Waivers

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bo Groulx, who was placed on waivers on Monday, successfully cleared them and will remain with the organization.

The Maple Leafs needed roster room on their big-league roster and sent down Groulx to the AHL Toronto Marlies, but he was subject to waivers first.

Fortunately, he has cleared waivers and will remain with the Maple Leafs.

Bo Groulx Clears Waivers for Maple Leafs

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Groulx cleared waivers on Tuesday, so he will remain in the Maple Leafs organization going forward.

Cleared Lambert (WIN) on waivers https://t.co/gsthBCO6WC — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 3, 2026

Groulx is in the second year of a two-year contract that he signed with Toronto last season that pays him just $812,500 per year. Given his cheap salary, many insiders thought that Groulx could be at risk of being claimed on waivers, but for whatever reason, all other 31 teams passed on him.

Bo Groulx NHL Career

The 26-year-old French native was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft with the No. 54 overall pick by the Anaheim Ducks.

Groulx spent the first three seasons of his NHL career with Anaheim before he signed with the New York Rangers, where he did not get into a big-league game with the Rangers. He then signed with the Maple Leafs last season.

In 2025-26, Groulx played in 13 games for the Maple Leafs, scoring 3 goals and adding 5 points for the team. It was a solid showing by the Frenchman, and that’s why it looked like he could be a solid contributor to the Maple Leafs this season.

But Groulx struggled with Toronto this year, scoring 0 points in 7 games and often serving as a healthy scratch. With Groulx providing nothing to the Maple Leafs’ lineup, he was the odd man out when Toronto needed roster space on the big-league roster, which is why he was waived.

That being said, given his cheap salary, there was some thought that he might get claimed on waivers, though he ultimately didn’t and was returned to Toronto.

In 85 career NHL games, Groulx has scored 4 goals and 10 points. He won the AHL Calder Cup trophy last year with the Toronto Marlies.