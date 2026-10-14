Maple Leafs Could Find Chris Tanev Replacement in Philly

After seeing how the Toronto Maple Leafs fared against the Utah Mammoth, there is no question that the club could use a solid replacement for Chris Tanev.

Nevermind that Anthony Stolarz had a stinker of a game in Utah. The Leafs could use a little more beef to ensure they can shut down even the speediest of teams.

That’s why a potential Tanev replacement could lie in Philadelphia. As notable Maple Leafs commentator Sid Seixeiro noted, the Flyers Rasmus Ristolainen could be a good fit for the team.

“Risto” has been on the block for a while now. Mainly, his status as an impending UFA has made him a trade target. On top of that, the Flyers’ dismal start to this season has further exacerbated trade talk involving the 31-year-old.

So, wouldn’t the 6’4” 220-pound bruiser be a good fit for Toronto?

Absolutely. While he doesn’t have much of an offensive game to speak of, Ristolainen can give the Maple Leafs the sort of steady, stay-at-home blueliner who could pound the opposition.

That’s why, if Tanev is really going to miss significant time again this season, the Maple Leafs would do well to look into trading with Philadelphia once again.

How Ristolainen fits in Maple Leafs lineup

Risto is a right shot, which makes him an ideal fit on the second pair with Jake McCabe. Both defensemen are tough, and provide the right amount of toughness needed to help head coach Jim Hiller lock down opponents.

Again, the biggest concern is Ristolainen’s lack of offensive production. But that’s not something that the Maple Leafs should be looking at here. Toronto needs to beef up its blue line. That’s why Ristolainen makes plenty of sense.

There is one note of concern here. The Flyers placed Ristolainen on IR over the weekend with an upper-body injury. So, that’s something to keep an eye on. If the injury is not worrisome, it would certainly be worth looking into what Risto can provide.

However, a more serious injury concern might make this entire conversation moot.

Acquistion Cost Could Make Ristolainen Deal Not Worthwhile

There’s always the acquisition cost to consider. And that situation could make a Ristolainen deal not worthwhile for the Maple Leafs.

The talk has been that the Flyers have set a high price tag on the veteran blueliner. At one point, there was chatter about Philadelphia wanting a first-round pick for Risto.

If that remains the case, the Maple Leafs might end up looking for a solution elsewhere.

Still, one has to think that the Flyers might be more amenable to lowering the price tag, particularly if the season looks to be getting out of hand. Philly would have plenty of incentive to look for a shakeup, potentially bringing in pieces that could lead to an in-season turnaround.

The entire discussion hinges on Ristolainen’s health at this moment. If his upper-body injury is not a serious issue, the chatter linking Risto to Toronto might just pick up in the coming days or weeks. And if Toronto finds itself really needing to fill a hole, a deal might happen sooner rather than later.