Maple Leafs Get Major Boost as Returning Forward Moves Into Top Six

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been battling through injuries to begin the 2026-27 regular season, and they have finally found the boost they have needed.

Dakota Joshua made his season debut for the Maple Leafs during their 4-2 victory on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks. Joshua’s return to Toronto’s lineup carried the weight of a long recovery that led back to his season-ending injury at the end of the 2025-26 season. Leading up to his first game of the season, Joshua took part in the Maple Leafs’ training camp with the AHL squad, the Toronto Marlies, as he wasn’t ready for NHL action yet.

Dakota Joshua Returns to Maple Leafs Lineup

Joshua’s return on Saturday was everything Maple Leafs fans have hoped for when they acquired the 30-year-old winger from the Vancouver Canucks one summer ago. He was limited to 11 minutes of ice time, but was effective when given an opportunity. The Michigan native registered a game-high seven hits and five shots on net. His play gave the Maple Leafs the spark they needed to end a lengthy road trip.

His return to NHL action was longer and more uncertain than originally expected. Joshua has been dealing with a core injury that airised back in April to end his season that lingered into the offseason and into training camp. The injury did not demand surgery at any point throughout this timeline, but required a lot of hard rehab to get his body back into shape. Like another injury, there was a lot of progression, but also a lot of setbacks that kept Joshua out for so long.