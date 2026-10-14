Maple Leafs Have Held ‘Exploratory’ Talks on Nikishin, Edvinsson

The Toronto Maple Leafs are not done adding this season. And given the recent injury to Chris Tanev, it’s no surprise the club is poking around two RFA defensemen.

According to a recent post by the Fourth Period, the Leafs have check in on Alexander Nikishin of the Carolina Hurricanes and Simon Edvinsson of the Detroit Red Wings.

However, there is a caveat: These are “exploratory” talks and haven’t really gotten very far at the moment.

“The Maple Leafs have been in talks with multiple teams about a defenceman, and have held loose, exploratory talks with the Carolina Hurricanes about Alexander Nikishin and the Detroit Red Wings about Simon Edvinsson – both restricted free agents still in need of contracts – but a deal for either is not believed to be close.”

Judging by the Kirill Marchenko trade, the Maple Leafs can make anything happen in relatively short order. While both Don Waddell of the Columbus Blue Jackets and John Chayka of the Leafs admitted the deal took a while to hammer out, the final version came together pretty quickly.

So, there’s no reason why a potential Nikishin or Edvinsson trade can’t come together in a relatively short timeframe.

Edvinsson Better Fit for Maple Leafs than Nikishin

The fact is that, as things stand right now, Edvinsson is a better fit for the Maple Leafs. The Chris Tanev injury has changed the equation, essentially skewing the organization’s focus toward a predominantly top defensive defenseman.

Nevertheless, there is nothing wrong with the idea of adding both blueliners to the roster. That would certainly seem like a dream come true, though it’s not all that likely.

As has been outlined previously, the Red Wings are open to a mostly futures-based package for Edvinsson. That makes acquiring him easier than other defense targets out there.

The Hurricanes also have a pretty hefty price tag on Nikishin. So, it remains unclear if the Maple Leafs could have the pieces to make that deal work. But if there is an opportunity to make it happen, the club would be remiss if it didn’t explore those avenues.

Chris Tanev Injury Could Increase Urgency for Toronto

The other factor to consider is Tanev’s health.

The veteran defenseman was placed on injured reserve after leaving Saturday’s 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche. His return timeline remains unclear, and the Maple Leafs are still evaluating the injury before determining how long he could be unavailable.

That uncertainty is weighing heavily in this entire equation. Tanev brings the kind of defensive reliability that is difficult to replace, particularly when it comes to penalty killing, blocking shots and handling difficult defensive assignments.

Losing him for an extended stretch would leave Toronto with another hole to address. And while the organization was already exploring the market, his absence could make the search more pressing.

Still, Chayka should resist the temptation to make a move simply because the blue line has taken a hit. The Maple Leafs need to know what they are dealing with medically before deciding whether an immediate acquisition is necessary.

There is also a difference between adding a talented defenseman and finding the right defenseman. Toronto needs to consider whether a potential target fits its current lineup, what the deal would cost and whether the move improves the team’s chances of competing over the long haul.

If Tanev is out for a significant period, the pressure to act will grow. But if his absence proves manageable, Toronto could have more reason to remain patient and wait for a better opportunity.

The Maple Leafs have identified some interesting possibilities. Now comes the hard part: Determining whether any of them are worth the price.